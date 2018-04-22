Shania Twain Says She Would Have Voted for Donald Trump Because “He Seemed Honest”

Shania Twain, no! Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for iHeart

In a far-reaching interview with the Guardian, Shania Twain opened up about her tough childhood, her divorce, and her struggles with losing and regaining her singing voice. She also touches on American politics, though, as a Canadian, it seems like maybe she hasn’t been following things that closely:

If she had been able to vote in the US election, she would have plumped for Donald Trump, she says. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Honest. Straight. No bullshit. Transparent. That’s Donald Trump, all right!