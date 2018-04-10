Brow Beat

Seth Meyers Tried Telling a “Joke Seth Can’t Tell,” but Tiffany Haddish Was Not Having It

By

Tiffany Haddish is having a big month, popping up everywhere from HBO’s offices to a Drake video, so it was no surprise to see her on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night. But it was kind of unexpected to see her appear on Seth Meyers’ recurring segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” in which the host brings out writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel to deliver jokes that wouldn’t work coming from a straight white male. The pre-Haddish highlight was this joke from Hagel, a simple but perfectly constructed bit of comic misdirection:

A library in Chicago will host an exhibit next month called “Gay Is Good.” It’s expected to be unpopular with Trump voters because it’s in a library.

Hagel also got the biggest gasps from the audience for this joke, though she clarified afterward that, in the tradition of “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” she got to deliver the punchline because she is Catholic:

The Vatican recently refused to host an International Womens’ Day Conference because one of the speakers was a lesbian. And because they’re too busy hosting a 2,000-year-long pedophile convention. 

Haddish’s joke wasn’t the best, but the segment’s close is a nice bit of ensemble comedy from Ruffin, Meyers, Haddish, and Hagel in which the women encourage Seth to deliver one of the punchlines, then turn on him once he does. In a different context, it would probably be pretty bad news for a late-night anchor to yell, “Black women and lesbians are liars!” into the camera, but in this case it’s really the only place for the segment to go. Meyers also pulls the old “abruptly cut from an on-camera disaster to cheerful music, as though someone at the network pulled the plug” trick that’s served Kent Brockman so well. Film editing has its own sort of comic timing, and here, it’s executed perfectly.

It’s not the greatest thing Haddish has done, but it’s a nice little stopgap while the world waits breathlessly to see if The Kitchen—in which Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, and Margo Martindale play the wives of gangsters in the 1970s—can possibly live up to its incredible cast and premise.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Seth Meyers Tried Telling a “Joke Seth Can’t Tell,” but Tiffany Haddish Was Not Having It

Elliot Hannon

Mueller Reportedly Investigating $150,000 Payment to Trump Foundation by Ukrainian Billionaire During Campaign

Elliot Hannon

Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Struggles to Convince Himself Everything’s Fine in Meandering Response to FBI Raid of Lawyer’s Office

Aaron Mak

Let’s Please Not Keep Mistaking Mark Zuckerberg’s Assistant for His Wife

Jed Shugerman

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Christina Cauterucci

Texas Supreme Court Totally Misunderstands Homosexuality in Sexual Harassment Opinion

Rachel Withers

Käthe From T-Mobile Austria Is a Breath of Fresh, Condescending, Aggressive Air

Justin Peters

I Am Obsessed With YouTube’s Vast Subculture of Elevator Connoisseurs

Elliot Hannon

Scott Pruitt Signed Off on Controversial EPA Staff Raises, Internal Emails Reportedly Show

Jim Newell

The CBO’s New Deficit Projections Are Even Worse Than They Seem

Joshua Keating

Saudi Arabia Could One-Up Trump’s Wall With Plan to Build a Moat on the Border With Qatar

Mark Joseph Stern

A D.C. Ride-Sharing Service Illegally Discriminated Against Minority Communities for Nearly Two Years

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Motion to Depose Trump Is on Stunningly Solid Legal Footing

Jeremy Stahl

Before He Died, My Husband Interviewed Trump for a Golf Magazine. To Process My Grief, I Went Looking for the Tape.

Eva Mantell

Why Robert Mueller Handed Off the Michael Cohen Raid

Jed Shugerman

Patrick Reed Is Golf’s Oddball Villain. He’s Also a Major Champion.

Jim Newell

The Simpsons Addressed Hari Kondabolu’s Problem With Apu By Shrugging at the Problem

Aisha Harris

Democrats Shouldn’t Give in to White Racism

Jamelle Bouie