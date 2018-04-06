Brow Beat

Seth Meyers Considers Trump’s Friendship with Russia, Tries Not to Consider Trump’s Penis

By

Seth Meyers fans await his “A Closer Look” segments, eager to see how Trump has been messing up the country. Last night, the Late Night host tackled Trump’s overall collusion with Russia, as well as the latest Stormy Daniels news. Jokes flew that will make you google Seth Meyer’s wife (spoiler alert: she’s gorgeous) and never want to touch a Cheetoh again.

The former Weekend Update co-host eagerly ridiculed Trump for his insistence that he has taken a hard line on Russia. “Trump’s tough on Russia the way I’m tough with my wife,” Meyers quipped. He followed with an impression of himself kowtowing to his beloved: “I’m takin’ out the garbage because I like it, not because you told me to. When I get back, I insist that we watch a House Hunters we’ve already seen! That’s my choice!”

Meyers went on to breathlessly list the many ways in which Trump has not, in fact, been tough on Russia:

Trump says no one’s been tougher on Russia, which is true, as long as you don’t count his initial refusal to impose congressional sanctions on Russia, his refusal to blame Russia for election hacking, the time he met privately with Russians in the Oval Office and gave them classified information, or the time he literally invited Putin over to the White House.

After targeting other players in Trump’s collusion case such as Jeff Sessions and Paul Manafort—the latter of whom, Meyers insists, has “resting crime face”—the host moved on to an update on the Stormy Daniels situation. According to Daniels’ lawyer, her shocking interview about receiving hush money from the President went over two hours and included some sordid specifics. Of particular interest to Meyers: Daniels can allegedly “describe the President’s genitalia in great detail.”

“I think you mean horrific detail,” Meyers deadpanned. “I don’t want to think about Donald Trump’s penis, because if I do, something tells me I’ll never be able to eat hot fries ever again.” And that’s the story of how Seth Meyers ruined the whole spicy Cheetos family of snacks for good. Thanks, Seth.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

