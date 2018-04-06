Seth Meyers Considers Trump’s Friendship with Russia, Tries Not to Consider Trump’s Penis

Seth Meyers fans await his “A Closer Look” segments, eager to see how Trump has been messing up the country. Last night, the Late Night host tackled Trump’s overall collusion with Russia, as well as the latest Stormy Daniels news. Jokes flew that will make you google Seth Meyer’s wife (spoiler alert: she’s gorgeous) and never want to touch a Cheetoh again.

The former Weekend Update co-host eagerly ridiculed Trump for his insistence that he has taken a hard line on Russia. “Trump’s tough on Russia the way I’m tough with my wife,” Meyers quipped. He followed with an impression of himself kowtowing to his beloved: “I’m takin’ out the garbage because I like it, not because you told me to. When I get back, I insist that we watch a House Hunters we’ve already seen! That’s my choice!”

Meyers went on to breathlessly list the many ways in which Trump has not, in fact, been tough on Russia:

After targeting other players in Trump’s collusion case such as Jeff Sessions and Paul Manafort—the latter of whom, Meyers insists, has “resting crime face”—the host moved on to an update on the Stormy Daniels situation. According to Daniels’ lawyer, her shocking interview about receiving hush money from the President went over two hours and included some sordid specifics. Of particular interest to Meyers: Daniels can allegedly “describe the President’s genitalia in great detail.”

“I think you mean horrific detail,” Meyers deadpanned. “I don’t want to think about Donald Trump’s penis, because if I do, something tells me I’ll never be able to eat hot fries ever again.” And that’s the story of how Seth Meyers ruined the whole spicy Cheetos family of snacks for good. Thanks, Seth.