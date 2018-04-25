Brow Beat

Schoolhouse Rock Creator Bob Dorough, Writer of “Conjunction Junction” and More, Has Died

By

Bob Dorough performing at Joe's Pub at the Public, March 9, 2014.
Bob Dorough.
Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Kevin Yatarola/Getty Image.

Bob Dorough, the jazz musician who helped create the children’s educational program Schoolhouse Rock, has died at age 94. CNN reports that he had been diagnosed with cancer last year.

Schoolhouse Rock, which used music and animation to teach kids grammar, mathematics, history, and more, aired on ABC from 1973 to 1985 and was revived again in the ’90s. Dorough served as the program’s musical director and wrote and performed many of its songs, starting with “Three Is a Magic Number,” which sets the multiplication table to a melody.

He was also responsible for some of the series’ most famous tunes, including “Conjunction Junction” …

“Lolly Lolly Lolly Get Your Adverbs Here” …

… and “I’m Just a Bill,” a civics lesson that was later parodied by Saturday Night Live.

Besides his work on Schoolhouse Rock, Dorough also released music of his own, including the album Devil May Care, and collaborated with Miles Davis. In 2013, on the 40th anniversary of Schoolhouse Rock, Dorough told the Washington Post that he continued to be recognized by children who grew up with his music:

“I still play the songs in my jazz jobs,” says Bob Dorough, who wrote and voiced much of the original Schoolhouse canon. “I used to play very hip songs, but then one of the waiters — who would be 25 or 30 — would say to me, ‘your voice sounds familiar.’ ” Dorough would reveal why. The waiter would get excited. “Oh!” he would say. “Can we have one, please?”

Music Obits

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Schoolhouse Rock Creator Bob Dorough, Writer of “Conjunction Junction” and More, Has Died

Aaron Mak

Twitter Is Making More Money and Growing Faster Than Analysts Expected

Isaac Chotiner

Margo Martindale on Playing a Spy on The Americans—and Being a Private Eye in Real Life

Molly Olmstead

Federal Judge Rules Trump Administration Must Accept New DACA Applications

Christina Larson

New Doc Reveals the Dangerous Volatility of Online Fame in China

Aisha Harris

Hank Azaria on The Simpsons’ Apu: “I’m Perfectly Willing to Step Aside”

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Boyfriend of Six Months Blindsided Me With a Large, Public Proposal.

Strategist Editors

The Best Pregnancy Pillows on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Carvell Wallace

My Daughter Is Very Competitive. How Do I Show Her That Winning Isn’t Everything?

Elliot Carter

George Patton’s Trumpian Plan to Fund the Military With Captured Nazi Gold

Matthew Dessem

Great News for People Who Want to Play Tacoma but Only Have a PS4: Tacoma Is Coming to PS4!

Josh Voorhees

The GOP Won in Arizona on Tuesday Night. The GOP Is in Big Trouble.

Most Read

Is Your Work Killing You? A Q&A With an Expert on Health and Workplace Culture.

Brigid Schulte

Why the Supreme Court Will Probably Uphold Trump’s Travel Ban

Mark Joseph Stern

Republicans Gutted the Mortgage Interest Deduction. Democrats Should Finish It Off.

Jordan Weissmann

The Twist in Jane the Virgin’s Season Finale Makes Us Rethink the Entire Show

Marissa Martinelli

Donald Trump’s Lies About the Amount of Time He Spent in Moscow Might Prove Obstruction

Liam Brennan

The GOP Won in Arizona on Tuesday Night. The GOP Is in Big Trouble.

Josh Voorhees