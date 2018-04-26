Brow Beat

Samantha Bee Calls Out “Racist, Warmongering Homophobe” Mike Pompeo

By

Trump has a fabulous record of nominating unqualified bigots to serve our government. Most recent examples include anti-immigrant judicial nominee Michael Truncale and allegedly “flat-out unethical” Department of Veteran Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson. But some are saying that Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo is Trump’s worst pick yet—and if you’re too burnt out on depressing political news, don’t worry. Samantha Bee is here to tell you why.

As she tells it, Pompeo’s nomination posits a diplomatic nightmare of epic proportions: the potential Secretary of State is famously anti-Muslim, anti-gay, and pals around with notable right-wing conspiracy theorists like Secure Freedom Radio host (and “escaped Westworld robot”) Frank Gaffney. He received anti-Muslim group ACT for America’s highest honor, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, and called homosexuality a perversion. That all makes sense according to Bee, who joked that, “to Republicans, straight women are just the gays of heterosexuality,” and that combined homophobia and Islamophobia is “what Republicans call intersectionality.”

A homophobic Secretary of State presents notable diplomacy concerns: “The secretary of state represents American values to the rest of the world, and a homophobic secretary of state will do nothing to assert values of tolerance in anti-gay countries like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan … and the United States.” (That last dig is perhaps a half-joke, but I think we all know it’s quite serious.)

In summary, I’ll leave you with some final words from Bee:

At a time when our tantrum-throwing, garbage pail kid of a president has fired most of the grown-ups who were reigning in his worst instincts, it’s more important than ever to have a Secretary of State who’s willing to stand up to him when necessary. Unfortunately, Pompeo is even more of a balls-out, warmonger nut job than the president.

Late Night Samantha Bee

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Samantha Bee Calls Out “Racist, Warmongering Homophobe” Mike Pompeo

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Federal Prosecutors Have Already Submitted Trump’s Fox & Friends Interview as Evidence That Michael Cohen Is Full of It

Toni Hill and Kate Krontiris

In the U.S. Pumping and Breastfeeding Suck. An MIT Hackathon Seeks to Change That.

Marissa Martinelli

Janelle Monáe Comes Out, Declares Herself “a Queer Black Woman in America”

Joshua Keating

Trump’s Advisers Made Him a Little Model of a North Korean Nuclear Site With a Tiny Statue of Liberty Inside It

Aaron Mak

Facebook Kept Printing Money in the First Quarter. Will It Ever See a Hit From the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Old Man Yells at Country

Nick Greene

How Long Would It Take the Golden State Warriors to Score 20 Points Against Five Ordinary Bros?

Aisha Harris

Hari Kondabolu on The Simpsons’ Apu Episode: “I Wasn’t Trying to Troll, but if I Was, I Won”

Posie Harwood

Vietnamese Iced Coffee Cookies to Make Before Iced Coffee Season

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Ronny Jackson Withdraws From VA Nomination Process

Isaac Chotiner

If Texas Is the Future of America, We’re in Trouble

Most Read

How Michelle McNamara’s Researcher Thinks Police May Have Found the Golden State Killer

Laura Miller

My Daughter Is Very Competitive. How Do I Show Her That Winning Isn’t Everything?

Carvell Wallace

Macron’s Speech to Congress Was a Rousing Rebuke of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Fred Kaplan

I Wanted to Be Rory Gilmore Growing Up. Watching Gilmore Girls Now, I Cringe.

Susan Matthews and Shirley Chan

If Texas Is the Future of America, We’re in Trouble

Isaac Chotiner

Think Your Old Tweets Are Embarrassing? At Least They Aren’t Evidence You Were Recruiting for a Sex Cult.

Heather Schwedel