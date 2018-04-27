The Star Trek Movies May Be Getting Their First Female Director

Brow Beat

Set phasers to newsworthy: Paramount Pictures announced on Wednesday that it has two more Star Trek movies on the way, including one from Quentin Tarantino, but now new details are emerging about the other. Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter are both reporting that British director S.J. Clarkson is in talks to direct the fourth installment in the Star Trek reboot franchise. Paramount has not publicly confirmed Clarkson’s involvement, but Variety suggests that she already has the job.

Clarkson is best known as a veteran television director who has worked on EastEnders, Life on Mars, Dexter, Orange is the New Black, and many others. She has superhero credibility, too, having directed the first two episodes of both Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders. Clarkson would be the first female director at the helm of a Star Trek movie.

Details about that movie are still pretty scarce, but we do know that it has a script by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Paramount announced in 2016 that Star Trek 4 would bring back Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk, who died in the first several minutes of Star Trek. At the time, I had my own theories about how the movie would go about having Kirk “cross paths” with his adult son, but sources tell Variety that the plot will be driven by a good old-fashioned “time travel ploy.”

Time travel is, of course, a Star Trek staple, but I was still hoping for something a little more interesting. To quote the inimitable Captain Janeway: “The future is the past, the past is the future—it all gives me a headache.”

