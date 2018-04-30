Brow Beat

R. Kelly’s Team Responds to Time’s Up, Compares Accusations Against Him to “Attempted Public Lynching”

By

Singer R. Kelly sings the National anthem before the Brooklyn Nets vs the Atlanta Hawks at The Barclays Center on November 17, 2015 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
R. Kelly
Al Bello/Getty Images

R. Kelly did not stay #Muted for very long. Just hours after the Time’s Up movement endorsed a social media campaign demanding that companies affiliated with Kelly cut ties over the sexual misconduct allegations against him, the R&B singer’s management issued a statement in response. Via Variety:

R. Kelly supports the pro-women goals of the Time’s Up movement.  We understand criticizing a famous artist is a good way to draw attention to those goals—and in this case, it is unjust and off-target.

We fully support the rights of women to be empowered to make their own choices. Time’s Up has neglected to speak with any of the women who welcome R. Kelly’s support, and it has rushed to judgment without the facts.  Soon it will become clear Mr. Kelly is the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy to demean him, his family and the women with whom he spends his time.

Kelly’s music is a part of American and African-American culture that should never—and will never—be silenced.  Since America was born, black men and women have been lynched for having sex or for being accused of it.  We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.

It’s worth noting that it was Time’s Up’s Women of Color committee that led the charge against Kelly on Monday. In terms of public responses to sexual abuse allegations, the statement from Kelly’s team blows “but he’s just an old dinosaur learning new ways” out of the water.

#MeToo Music

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Marissa Martinelli

