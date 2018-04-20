Brow Beat

Two Members of R. Kelly’s Team Have Left Him Amid New Allegations

By

Singer R. Kelly attends the Brooklyn Nets vs the Atlanta Hawks at The Barclays Center on November 17, 2015 in New York City.
R. Kelly.
Al Bello/Getty Images

R. Kelly’s inner circle just got a little smaller: The BBC reports that two prominent members of the Kelly’s team are no longer working for the R&B singer. Diana Copeland, who worked as Kelly’s assistant for more than 10 years, confirmed to the BBC that she has resigned as of April 1, while his entertainment attorney, Linda Mensch, says that she “no longer represents Mr. Kelly or his entities.” Mensch was part of the legal team that defended Kelly against allegations that he was running an abusive “sex cult” last year.

The departures come amidst allegations against Kelly in recent weeks, including a BBC Three Documentary, R. Kelly: Sex, Girls And Videotapes, in which Kelly’s ex Kitti Jones alleges that Kelly treated young women and at least one underage girl as “sex pets.” Dallas police are also currently investigating new accusations from a woman who says she had an eight-month relationship with Kelly beginning in June of last year, when she was 19 years old. The woman’s attorney accuses Kelly of grooming her for his alleged cult, giving her alcohol and illegal drugs, and “knowingly and intentionally” giving her an STD without disclosing that information to her.

A representative for Kelly told the Washington post that he “categorically denies ” the new claims.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

