You Can Now Listen to Prince’s Original Version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Prince performs onstage during the Hit n Run tour at the Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015, in Detroit. Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Nothing can take away these blues since Prince’s death in April 2016, but even two years later, the singer’s estate continues to put out new material. On Thursday, the Prince estate released his original studio recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which he wrote for his side project the Family. The new release is from 1984, six years before the song was made famous by Sinéad O’Connor’s version.

Prince had previously released a live version of the song in 1993 as a duet with Rosie Gaines. The newly released studio recording is accompanied by a video with footage of Prince and the Revolution rehearsing in summer 1984:

Meanwhile, there’s some confusion about when, exactly, Prince’s memoir will be released. Earlier this month, Variety reported that the book is expected to be published before the holiday season, but this week a representative for Random House told Entertainment Weekly that the memoir, which was announced shortly before Prince’s death, “is currently not scheduled to be published in 2018.” Agent Esther Newberg has said that Prince wrote about 50 manuscript pages by hand before he died, reproductions of which may be included in the finished book.