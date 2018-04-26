Paramount Confirms You’ll Soon Be Able to Binge-Watch 15 Star Trek Movies in a Row

One down, fourteen to go! Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that it is working on at least two new Star Trek movies, according to the Hollywood Reporter. This means Trekkies will finally be able to binge-watch 15 Star Trek films in a row. Previously, this sort of marathon viewing session was limited to fans of more popular, prolific franchises like the Hopalong Cassidy Cinematic Universe (66 films) or the Three Mesquiteers Cinematic Universe (51 films). Even an obscure series like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has 19 films, while Star Trek has long been stuck in the bottom tier with barely-watched dreck like the Star Wars Cinematic Universe (a measly 10 films). But now the franchise is moving into the bottom of the top tier. Paramount’s CEO Jim Gianopulos announced the news at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Previously, the studio had announced an upcoming installment to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, but the CinemaCon announcement includes at least one other film, bringing the grand total to 15.

If you’re planning a Star Trek movie marathon now that there are enough Star Trek films to make it worth your while, Slate’s worked out a suggested viewing order:

• Star Trek: The Motion Picture

• Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

• Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

• Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

• Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

• Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

• Star Trek Generations

• Star Trek: First Contact

• Star Trek: Insurrection

• Star Trek: Nemesis

• Star Trek

• Star Trek Into Darkness

• Star Trek Beyond

• Untitled Star Trek Film Directed by Quentin Tarantino

• Whatever This New Star Trek Film That Was Just Announced

Savvy fans might notice that our suggested viewing program is just a list of the films in chronological order. But we decided on this particular viewing order not for reasons of continuity, but to give marathon audiences the greatest sense of their own ineluctable mortality as they watch the slow, cruel march of time ravage and destroy the onscreen actors over the nearly four-decade run of the franchise. Live long and prosper!