Oh No, The Cleveland Cavaliers May Have Ordered Too Many Suits

By

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 22: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers arrives for game four of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 22, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
LeBron James enters the arena in a very nice suit.
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Cavaliers arrived at Bankers Life Fieldhouse before their Game 3 playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers, they looked like a squad with a point to prove. The series was tied 1-1, and the reigning Eastern Conference Champion Cavs had yet to perform with any real bravado. When they strutted through the bowels of the arena on Friday, they did so in matching gray suits with high-water pants. They were sending a clear message: we’re a team on a mission, and we love Herman’s Hermits cosplay.

It was a bold move, one the Cavs failed to back up. They lost to the underdog Pacers and went down 2-1 in the series. Naturally, the entire Internet gleefully made fun of them for their ill-advised sartorial statement.

The suits were a present from LeBron James, who took his teammates to get them tailored a few weeks before the playoffs started. They are very fancy suits, as ESPN’s Dave McMenamin explains:

“The suits made by designer Thom Browne are the Classic Medium Grey Suit in Super 120’s twill. The uniform outfits also featured a white oxford shirt, a gray tie and a gray cashmere cardigan sweater. Players were also given black leather boots, overcoats and bags from the designer.”

You have to feel for the Cavs. There’s nothing worse than dressing up in matching cashmere cardigans with your buddies, only to have Bogdan Bogdanovic drain 3-pointers in your face all night long.

It probably wasn’t the performance they had in mind when they buttoned their Thom Browne oxford shirts that morning. Still, the Cavaliers will not be deterred. Ahead of Game 4 on Sunday, they arrived at the arena sporting matching outfits yet again. This time, the suits were black.

According to the New York Times, the Cavaliers “intend to wear the suits for away games for the remainder of the postseason.” If those ensembles have already been paid for and delivered, then the Cavs better start playing better. No one wants a closet full of cursed, unworn suits.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

