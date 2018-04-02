Brow Beat

NYPD Blue and Hill Street Blues Co-Creator Steven Bochco Has Died at 74

Steven Bochco, the pioneering producer who changed the face of television with shows like Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, and L.A. Law, has died at the age of 74, Variety reports. The cause of death is still unknown, but Bochco suffered in recent years from a rare form of leukemia.

Bochco’s shows helped reshape hour-long drama into the form we know today, while simultaneously stretching the boundaries of what could be shown to begin with. After beginning as a writer—the Steven Spielberg-directed Columbo episode is Bochco’s—he rose to fame when he co-created Hill Street Blues with Michael Kozoll for NBC in 1981. The show was revolutionary for both its verisimilitude and its production techniques, using handheld cameras to achieve a documentary feel. Structurally, too, Hill Street Blues was different: instead of wrapping everything up in an easy-to-syndicate hour-long package, story arcs stretched over multiple episodes. At NBC, Bochco also co-created L.A. Law with Terry Louise Fisher before ABC scooped him up with a landmark ten-series deal. There, he and David Milch created NYPD Blue, a show deliberately designed to push against broadcast standards and practices. Its use of nudity attracted the ire of the religious right, but the controversy ultimately only helped the show: It ran for 12 seasons.

Although his police and legal dramas had the greatest impact on the medium, Bochco occasionally worked in other forms. His cross-genre successes include Doogie Houser M.D. (co-created with David E. Kelley). Less successful were his animated series Capital Critters and, of course, Cop Rock. Over the course of his career, Bochco was nominated for 30 Emmys and won ten. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons.

