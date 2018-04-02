Notre Dame Wins Title Thanks to Easter Miracle (Not the Jesus One)

Arike Ogunbowale did it again. Just two days after sinking mighty UConn with a game-winning overtime jumper, she drained a 3-pointer against Mississippi State to win the NCAA title for Notre Dame. Had the name not already been taken, we’d be calling it the “Easter miracle.”

With 10 seconds left and the game tied at 58, Notre Dame had what should have been its final possession. Point guard Marina Mabrey had been playing the sloppiest game of her career, and she threw an errant entry pass that gave Mississippi State the ball. It was her ninth turnover of the night, but she immediately made up for each and every one of those by sprinting back to force the ball from the hands of Morgan William. Mississippi State promptly fouled Notre Dame, and the Irish had three seconds to draw up a play.

Cue Ogunbowale, who threw up a prayer from the corner to give Notre Dame its second-ever women’s basketball championship.

It was a night when scoring was hard to come by. In the second quarter, Notre Dame scored three measly points. Quite frankly, it was uncomfortable to watch, and the Irish could have been forgiven for harboring conspiratorial delusions of Saran-wrapped hoops or magnet-filled basketballs.

This was a team that had just scored 91 against UConn on Friday, and yet all they could muster in 10 full minutes of action against Mississippi State was a single and-one layup and a whole lot of misses. The Irish went into the locker room down 30-17. It was the fewest points they had scored in a half all season.

A 16-1 Irish run to end the third quarter tied things up. A back-and-forth final frame set the stage for Ogunbowale to do her thing yet again, and Notre Dame won 61-58.

One could make a pseudo-philosophical argument that the three second-quarter points Notre Dame scored were just as consequential to the margin of victory as the three points from Ogunbowale’s game-winning rainbow jumper. One could also just shut up and enjoy her dagger in slow-motion.

Buckets look best in slo-mo 👌 pic.twitter.com/zzwYab8yap — NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) April 2, 2018

It was a great finale to a great weekend of basketball, but the question remains: How does it rank on our official March Madness Buzzer Beater Scale? Calculators out, please.

Difficulty

At the end of Goldfinger, James Bond fights off the merciless Oddjob in the bowels of Fort Knox and manages to defuse a bomb primed to destroy the nation’s gold reserves. What’s more, he jams the detonator just as the timer hits “0:07,” which is a rather cheeky flourish.

Still, that’s much easier than hitting an off-balance 3-pointer with a hand in your face. Arike Ogunbowale may be from Milwaukee, but the Queen should give her a license to kill anyway.

Difficulty rating: 6.0

Stakes

Sure, it was a big shot, but Notre Dame mustn’t get ahead of itself as it regroups and focuses on the next opponent. Oh wait, they already did that after the Final Four on Friday when Ogunbowale hit her last game-winner. Sunday’s came during the national championship game. Pretty high stakes, if you ask me!

Stakes rating: 6.0

Timing

It sure as heck looked like a buzzer beater. The red light appeared, Notre Dame went berserk, and Mississippi State’s players made the long walk back to the locker room.

It was over for everyone except the referees, who insisted on looking at the replay and, after some discussion, noted there were actually 0.1 seconds remaining in the game. That is too little time to actually shoot the ball, but they made he Mississippi State players come back to the court to play out the pointless final tenth of a second anyway. It really soured the spectacle.

Maybe the refs just wanted to see a few more replays of Ogunbowale’s shot? If that were the case, who could fault them?

Timing rating: 5.9

Cinderella-ness

Cinderella wasn’t a No. 1 seed, but she did beat the buzzer. Call it a wash.

Cinderella-ness rating: 5.5

Announcers’ call

ESPN’s Adam Amin didn’t change much from Friday. If it ain’t broke, etc., but Ogunbowale was kind enough to switch up her game-winner. He could have at least provided the same courtesy.

Announcers’ call rating: 5.6

Reaction

Bedlam. Disbelief. Jubilation. All of that was cut short so the refs could conduct a video review and add 0.1 seconds to the clock.

Reaction: 5.8

Total March Madness Buzzer Beater Score: 5.8

Congratulations, Arike Ogunbowale. Your title-winning jumper has earned the highest March Madness Buzzer Beater Score yet. However, upon video review, I have discovered that it occurred in April and not March. Your score will be docked to reflect this.

Total Revised March Madness Buzzer Beater Score: 5.79

Don’t worry, it’s still the best score.