Nicki Minaj Is Back With Two New Songs, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li”

She’s been busy. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has been taking a break from social media, but she has been hard at work behind the scenes these past few months. In an interview with Beats1’s Zane Lowe on Thursday, the rapper debuted two new songs and casually revealed that she’s been working on a new album since December, her first since 2014’s The Pinkprint. As if that weren’t enough, Minaj added that she also has an Apple Music documentary in the works about the making of the album.

The first song Minaj premiered was “Chun-Li,” so named for the Street Fighter character, who Minaj is dressed as in the single’s art. Minaj denied rumors that the song contains a shot at fellow rapper Cardi B (“How many of them coulda did it with finnesse?/ Now everybody like, she really is the best”) whose own album dropped just last week.

Minaj did speak at length about the obligation she feels to uplift other women in rap and said of Cardi B, “She’s done exactly what she should’ve done. She’s just gone full steam ahead. Congratulations to her.” However, she added that she was unhappy with an interview Cardi B gave about a song the two collaborated on, “Motorsport,” in which Cardi said she didn’t get to hear Minaj’s final verse before the song dropped. Minaj explained this as the result of a scheduling conflict. “It really hurt me ‘cause she looked so aggravated and angry,” Minaj said, audibly sniffling as she explained she felt cast as the villain. “I felt ambushed. I went on Twitter and explained how ‘Motorsport’ came about and people were saying I was lying.”

Minaj also dropped another song, “Barbie Tingz,” in which she namedrops Jay-Z, Drake, and Lil Wayne:

I spoke to Jay the other day, he’s still the kingpin He’s still the only nigga that I woulda signed to If I ain’t sign to Wayne perfectly designed crew ’Cause we the Big Three, don’t need a big speech We made the biggest impact, check the spreadsheet That’s Lil Weezy, the Barbie and Drizzy Drake

Minaj is expected to release one more single later today, a collaboration with Young Thug.