BuzzFeed Journalists Will Star in a Netflix Docuseries About How They Do Their Jobs

The logo of news website BuzzFeed is seen on a computer screen in Washington on March 25, 2014.
BuzzFeed.
Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Netflix and BuzzFeed are teaming up for a new weekly docuseries that goes behind the scenes of the media company’s news division. Starting July 9, the streaming service will begin dropping 15-minute episodes of Follow This, each focused on BuzzFeed News reporters and their beats. “We’re thrilled that Netflix saw the drama in the work of our journalism and the stories we tell,” said editor-in-chief Ben Smith in a statement.

In a clip from the new series, Scaachi Koul walks viewers through her research on ASMR. Other journalists who will be featured on Follow This include senior culture writer Bim Adewunmi, BuzzFeed India’s editor-in-chief Rega Jha, and John Stanton of the D.C. bureau.

As hard as it is to believe, Netflix has not yet expressed any interest in a documentary series about my extensive coverage of the weird noise from Annihilation. Not yet, anyway.

(Netflix, my inbox is always open.)

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

