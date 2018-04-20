The Music World Reacts to the Death of Avicii

Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, died on Friday at age 28. The Swedish musician, DJ, and producer had not performed live since 2016 due to health problems, but was still a major player in the world of EDM. He also had several mainstream hits, including “Levels” and “Wake Me Up.”
DJs, producers, and musicians that Avicii had collaborated with took to social media on Friday afternoon to react to the announcement of his death and share songs and memories. We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.