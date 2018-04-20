The Music World Reacts to the Death of Avicii

DJ Avicii performs onstage on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images

Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, died on Friday at age 28. The Swedish musician, DJ, and producer had not performed live since 2016 due to health problems, but was still a major player in the world of EDM. He also had several mainstream hits, including “Levels” and “Wake Me Up.”

DJs, producers, and musicians that Avicii had collaborated with took to social media on Friday afternoon to react to the announcement of his death and share songs and memories. We’ll update this post with additional tributes as they come in.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

I have massive goosebumps in the worst way possible.. @Avicii.. You were an inspiration to millions of producers. — PARIS BLOHM (@ParisBlohm) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

Avicii was one of the main reasons I fell in love with dance music. — RIGGI & PIROS (@RiggiandPiros) April 20, 2018

oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

I don't even know what to say. This is beyond sad news #RIPAVICII Thank you Tim for all the fun times. You knew how to throw a party. You Will Never Be Forgotten @Avicii 😢 — LOU (@lou) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018

Man this shit got me real sad.



I can’t even tell you how much Avicii has inspired me, especially in my late teenage years. He’s the soul reason I even produced music myself.



Vila i frid, Tim ❤️ — FAZE TEEQO \ JAKOB (@Teeqo) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

I have no words.. RIP Tim 🌹 — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) April 20, 2018

I’m incredibly and utterly devastated...we lost one of the brightest music talents and genuinely just one of the nicest people I personally knew . RIP Tim, hope you are in better place now. — ARTY (@arty_music) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends.

RIP @Avicii pic.twitter.com/IGiTYetJcq — David Guetta (@davidguetta) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii. There’s Levels to this game and you surpassed them all. Wall mover, door opener, ceiling breaker. Gone too soon. Sad day for music. — DJ Swivel (@djswivel) April 20, 2018

I‘m at a loss for words. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for @Avicii ‘Levels’ made me want to create my own music. Rest in peace. You will always be remembered. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5kNoqdXa6L — Felix Jaehn (@FelixJaehn) April 20, 2018

I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's. taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time. https://t.co/uAmdPsouSz — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018