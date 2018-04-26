Brow Beat

Michael Che and Colin Jost Are Hosting the 2018 Emmys

By

Colin Jost and Michael Che host "Weekend Update."
Colin Jost and Michael Che on “Weekend Update.”
NBC

This year’s Primetime Emmys may resemble an episode of Saturday Night Live, for better or for worse: On Thursday, Variety reported that “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have been tapped to emcee the awards show later this year. In addition to Che and Jost (who were promoted as co-head writers of the long-running comedy show in December), SNL creator Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer of the event for the first time in 30 years.

“We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” Che and Jost told Variety. The Emmys will air Sept. 17.

Emmys Snl TV

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Mark Joseph Stern

Appeals Court Lets Florida Keep Nation’s Worst Policy on Felons’ Voting Rights

Jeremy Stahl

Senate Republicans Actually Sounded Just Now Like They Intend to Protect Robert Mueller

Molly Olmstead

Bill Cosby Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Marissa Martinelli

The Next Star Wars Animated Series Will Be Set Before The Force Awakens

Josh Voorhees

Trump Promises “a Lot of Problems” for Jon Tester. How Worried Should the Montana Democrat Be?

Aisha Harris

Michael Che and Colin Jost Are Hosting the 2018 Emmys

Lena Wilson

Samantha Bee Calls Out “Racist, Warmongering Homophobe” Mike Pompeo

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Federal Prosecutors Have Already Submitted Trump’s Fox & Friends Interview as Evidence That Michael Cohen Is Full of It

Toni Hill and Kate Krontiris

In the U.S. Pumping and Breastfeeding Suck. An MIT Hackathon Seeks to Change That.

Marissa Martinelli

Janelle Monáe Comes Out, Declares Herself “a Queer Black Woman in America”

Joshua Keating

Trump’s Advisers Made Him a Little Model of a North Korean Nuclear Site With a Tiny Statue of Liberty Inside It

Aaron Mak

Facebook Kept Printing Money in the First Quarter. Will It Ever See a Hit From the Cambridge Analytica Scandal?

Most Read

How Michelle McNamara’s Researcher Thinks Police May Have Found the Golden State Killer

Laura Miller

My Daughter Is Very Competitive. How Do I Show Her That Winning Isn’t Everything?

Carvell Wallace

If Texas Is the Future of America, We’re in Trouble

Isaac Chotiner

I Wanted to Be Rory Gilmore Growing Up. Watching Gilmore Girls Now, I Cringe.

Susan Matthews and Shirley Chan

Macron’s Speech to Congress Was a Rousing Rebuke of Trump’s Foreign Policy

Fred Kaplan

Think Your Old Tweets Are Embarrassing? At Least They Aren’t Evidence You Were Recruiting for a Sex Cult.

Heather Schwedel