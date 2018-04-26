Michael Che and Colin Jost Are Hosting the 2018 Emmys

Colin Jost and Michael Che on “Weekend Update.” NBC

This year’s Primetime Emmys may resemble an episode of Saturday Night Live, for better or for worse: On Thursday, Variety reported that “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have been tapped to emcee the awards show later this year. In addition to Che and Jost (who were promoted as co-head writers of the long-running comedy show in December), SNL creator Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer of the event for the first time in 30 years.

“We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” Che and Jost told Variety. The Emmys will air Sept. 17.