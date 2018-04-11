The Mean Girls Musical Softens the Movie’s Bite—but It’s Grool

Mean Girls ©2018 Joan Marcus

If you believe that children are the future—and in 2018, no one will blame you for desperately clinging to this optimistic vision—then the Broadway incarnation of Mean Girls, which marked its official opening on Sunday, just might be the show for you. The basic premise of the 2004 film on which it’s based, in which teenager Cady Heron returns to the states with her parents after being homeschooled in Africa most of her life, remains. The students are still mean—especially the Plastics, a trio of popular girls led by “Queen Bee” Regina George—and still divided into clearly defined cliques. (Though this time their categories have been slightly updated for modern sensibilities to include “woke seniors” concerned with “intersectional veganism.”)

Yet by the end of Act II, the show has tap-danced and belted its way to an effusive declaration of “Be who you are” and “Be kind to others” that never seemed so stark in the film, and with an earnestness that sometimes feels like it could only come from an after-school special or the writers for Glee. (It didn’t: Tina Fey returned to adapt her screenplay into the show’s book, with music and lyrics from her husband Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. Casey Nicholaw directed and choreographed.) Mean Girls the musical has got something the original didn’t have much of at all: sweetness. Depending upon how you feel about having the moral of the story hammered into your psyche for the last 20 minutes, your mileage will vary.

Many of the softened and cheesier edges work, particularly in the first act. Erika Henningsen plays Cady as effervescent and cheerfully naïve when we first meet her (as opposed to pre-punchline Lindsay Lohan’s mutedly upbeat-but-leery interpretation in the original), making her transformation into a backstabbing, power-hungry clone of the Plastics midway through even more remarkable than it was before. The moment when she falls for Aaron Samuels is rendered via a playfully cute song in which she laments being “smart with math, but stupid with love,” set to a rhythm that feels dropped out of Paul Simon’s Graceland. (Because Africa, duh.) Her gay friend Damian (Grey Hanson) is now a more acutely drawn musical theater nerd with two of the show’s musical highlights, “Where Do You Belong?” and the delightful second-act opener “Stop,” in which he implores Cady not to succumb to the perils of social media obsession. (The latter includes a rousing, 42nd Street–inspired tap break and the reveal that he once cyberstalked a crush from theater camp.)

But a broad approach is less successful in Taylor Louderman’s take on Regina, whose leader of the pack lacks the nuanced, unsettling nature of Rachel McAdams’ characterization—which wouldn’t be so bad if it weren’t substituted with a cartoonish, vampy portrayal and a “sexy baby” voice. Barrett Wilbert Weed’s Janis gets in some nice dry zingers in the spirit one would expect, but her Linda Perry–inspired anthem of self-love during the trust fall scene (“I’d Rather Be Me”) is grating and bland, undercutting the subversiveness at the core of the character. It doesn’t help that the song is constructed to be performed almost entirely as a full-throated belt.

The politics of girl world still seem daunting onstage, but it’s nothing that can’t be stamped out with a bit of compassion and a well-wailed song.

Somewhere in between these varying degrees of success lies the most interesting and funniest character in this new Mean Girls: Ashley Park’s Gretchen Wieners. The “so fetch” sidekick to Regina is given more dimensionality and hints at the darker, edgier path the show might’ve taken. Her big solo is “What’s Wrong With Me?” in which she interrogates her own unhealthy, unfailing devotion to Regina and her every need and want. “Sometimes I feel like an iPhone without a case,” she laments. “I know I’m worth a lot and I’ve got good functions, but at any moment I could shatter.” She senses the fragility of their relationship and knows that it will likely end in an ugly, bitter betrayal. Park imbues Gretchen with a sense of utter sadness that isn’t as readily apparent in the movie, and the character serves as the play’s most tragically realistic figure: a young person so desperate to be liked and admired, but incapable of pulling herself out of a toxic situation due to the outside pressures of adolescent girlhood. (She also has impeccable comedic timing and delivery, earning some of the biggest laughs at the preview performance I attended.) It’s worth noting that Park is Asian American, and it would’ve been interesting to see what the creative team might have done to comment upon this sadness through that lens. But save for a throwaway line—Regina refers to Gretchen as “exotic”—there’s no indication that the role was written specifically with an Asian American performer in mind. (The current standby for the role is a white actress.)

Gretchen seems to fade into the background in Act II, which overall feels more lackluster and dependent upon less compelling songs than the first act. (Did the Mathletes competition really need a full-on musical number?) But there’s still much to delight in, including the Halloween costume party in which the charmingly dumb Karen gets to shine while singing about girls dressing up as “Sexy Corn” and “Sexy Rosa Parks.” The staging is inventive, relying heavily on bright, bold image-projection for background scenery, and features some very clever and seamlessly executed onstage costume changes.

One might expect an updated version of the fan favorite would be even more biting and bitchy, considering the existence of social media and all the negatives that accompany it (cyberbullying, image obsession) seem only to magnify the difficulties of being a teen today. At the end of the movie, all of the kids in school have taken the message of being oneself and demonstrating empathy to heart, but it’s slyly undercut by the implication that where one clique of mean girls has been disbanded and transformed, a younger batch of “regulation hottie” clones are poised to step up and take their place. Not so in this adaptation, which ends with Cady referring to everyone as “all stars” (hey now) at the spring fling in a song-and-dance number straight out of an ’80s high school movie. The politics of girl world still seem daunting onstage, but overall it’s less an insidious, corruptive force than an issue that can be stamped out with a bit of compassion and a well-wailed song.

Most audience members who would venture to Mean Girls in the first place will likely come away pleased with the overall experience. The original has not been “ruined,” and in updating the time period, they’ve found new ways of appealing to modern sensibilities while acknowledging the fans. I suspect, however, that this nicer version will hit closer to home for those who are not yet jaded by the current state of the world, those who might have been mere toddlers when the movie was first released. If, like me, you remember being in or around high school in 2004 and aren’t fully convinced that being a teen is any simpler, however more “woke” they may be than we were at that age, then you may find this new take almost too sweet to function.