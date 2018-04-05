Pre-Woke Watching

Soul Food Inspired Black Girls Like Me, but It Taught Disturbing Lessons About Men

By

When you watch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In this short video series, based on the recurring segment from Slate’s Represent podcast, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

The 1997 dramedy Soul Food follows the trials of the Joseph family, brought together by the family’s matriarch Big Mama and her, well, soul food, and torn apart when she falls into a coma.

The film inspired Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams from a young age with its three black female leads and rare representation of a loving, three-dimensional black family. When Williams watches the movie now, however, she can’t help notice how it normalizes toxic behavior, particularly from its men. And now, she’s a little embarrassed how easily she used to blame the women and excuse the men. Above, she revisits the classic with fresh eyes.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Shirley Chan is a Slate assistant video producer.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Shirley Chan and Veralyn Williams

Soul Food Inspired Black Girls Like Me, but It Taught Disturbing Lessons About Men

Joe Dunthorne and Jenny Offill

Jenny Offill Interviews Joe Dunthorne About The Adulterants

Emily Yoshida

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

Joe Arvai

I’ve Worked for Republican and Democratic EPA Administrators. Scott Pruitt Is Killing the Agency.

June Thomas

Why the Artist Who Created Erica Haskard’s Artwork Loves The Americans’ Fictional Painter

Rachelle Hampton

My Parents’ Work-Life Balance: When Your Dad’s a Silicon Valley Venture Capitalist and Your Mom’s a Stay-at-Home Mom

Lauren Schwartzberg

Ask The Strategist: The Best Way to Cure and Prevent Blisters

Nicole Cliffe and Mallory Ortberg

Dear Prudence Uncensored: The Pushy Matchmakers

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Parents Expect Me to Share a Bed With My Brother.

Matthew Dessem

John Cena Pulls No Punches in His Important New PSA

Matthew Dessem

Dr. Evil Stops by The Tonight Show to Discuss His Time Working for the Trump Administration

Elliot Hannon

Trump Administration to Impose New Sanctions on Group of Russian Oligarchs

Most Read

The Report that Trump Is Not a Target of the Mueller Probe Is Actually Terrible News for the President

Jeremy Stahl

My Daughter Is a First-Class Complainer. How Do I Get Her to Look on the Bright Side?

Carvell Wallace

Wow. Look at These Astounding Photos of Abandoned Dockless Vehicles in America.

Henry Grabar

What We Know About Nasim Aghdam, the YouTube Shooter

Molly Olmstead

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Christina Cauterucci

GWU Is Conducting a Seminar on “Christian Privilege” and Right-Wing Media Is Very Displeased

Ruth Graham