Fans at the NFL Draft Weren’t Booing the Commissioner

They were screaming “Goooooooooooo(dell).”

By

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26:
NFL fans like football, but they love Roger Goodell.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If there’s one thing NFL fans love more than pigskins or gridirons, its Roger Goodell, the league’s respected commissioner. On Thursday, Goodell opened the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and he was serenaded with screams of “GOOOOOOOOO,” the first syllable of his last name.

It must have felt good for the commissioner, who has had a tough couple of weeks. On April 17, Goodell gave a day-long deposition in the collusion case brought by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The player’s grievance alleges the league and/or team owners blackballed Kaepernick due to his outspoken political views and the fact that he kneeled during the national anthem. But just nine days after his time on the stand, Goodell was treated to a different kind of stand—a “stand”-ing ovation!

To deflect from this embarrassing outpouring of love, the commissioner, who was standing next Dallas legends Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach, leaned on his trademark sense of humor and asked, “I can’t believe you guys are booing the Cowboys!” It was a bizarre statement, considering no one was booing, but the joke landed with aplomb. Just listen to that laughter!

How long can Goodell ride this wave of popularity? If Thursday night is any indication, it may never end. Every time he stepped to the podium was just another excuse for the raucous Texas crowd to shower their man with unconditional love.

According to reports from AT&T Stadium, the Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the draft. This information cannot be verified, however, as the joyous noise from the evening’s Goodell-crazed bacchanal drowned out the announcements for all of the selections.

Nick Greene is a Slate contributing writer.

