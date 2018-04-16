Kendrick Lamar Just Won a Pulitzer Prize

What else can we say but, DAMN. Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Get ready for Kendrick Lamar’s next brag track, because the rapper just won the Pulitzer Prize for Music with his album Damn. Honorees were announced Monday at the Columbia School of Journalism, as the prizes also livestreamed and tweeted the results. This Pulitzer has historically gone to classical or jazz music, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see it awarded to Lamar, who also won Best Rap Album at the Grammys for Damn.

The Pulitzer Prizes commended Damn for its contemporary relevance, describing it as “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”