Kanye West Tweets His “Love” for Trump, and Kim Wants the Media to Stop Calling It a Mental Health Issue

Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower in 2016. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Kanye West is stirring up controversy—and letting his conservative flag fly—once again. The rapper, who just days ago praised Candace Owens, the communications director of Turning Point USA, has recently garnered a number of allies on the right: Alex Jones applauded the artist in a video published Monday, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk also delighted in West’s support. Now, West, who tweeted and deleted some Trump praise back in 2017, has returned to Twitter and is once again using the platform to express his opinions about the president.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, West said that, while he doesn’t “agree 100%” with Trump, “the mob can’t make me not love him.” In the same tweetstorm, West also voiced support for Hillary Clinton, though his most eyebrow-raising tweets featured a signed MAGA hat.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary

I love Hillary too. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I love when people have their own ideas. You don't have to be allowed anymore. Just be.



Love who you want to love. That's free thought. I'm not even political. I'm not a democrat or a republican — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And also I'm all the way out the sunken place. And I'm not scared anymore. I'm not scared of the media. I'm not scared of the past and I'm optimistic about the future. This tweet is in love not fear. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

no race religion region or political party can argue with the power of love — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West wore the hat, apparently the same one signed by Trump, in a selfie with Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and YouTube Head of Music Lyor Cohen.*

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

One of the men with his arm around West (probably Cohen, who is the center) appears to be giving the “OK” hand gesture in the photo, which is itself somewhat fraught with controversy: It has been compared to one of the hand gestures meaning “white power,” but the Anti-Defamation League has called that comparison a hoax, ruling that the familiar gesture is not a hate symbol.

West has been hospitalized for mental health issues in the past, leading several gossip outlets to speculate that these latest comments, as well as West’s decision to part ways with his longtime manager, are the result of mental health issues. Twitter commentators have also been referencing Jordan Peele’s Get Out in response to the controversy, saying that West is in his own “sunken place.”

*Gets inspired

*Starts writing ‘Get Out 2’ https://t.co/zqOW6Xxx9v — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 25, 2018

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, pushed back against those claims, stating that “Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him.”

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

The Trumps, for their part, seem to be returning the “love” for the Kardashian-Wests:

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018