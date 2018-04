Kanye West onstage in February. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In perhaps the shortest press release ever, Kanye West has announced his next album. Through a series of curt tweets posted Thursday afternoon, the rapper revealed he will drop a new album June 1, followed by a collaborative album with Kid Cudi on June 8. The former will apparently only sport seven songs, an all-time minimum for the typically prolific artist.

This will be West’s first album in two years, following The Life of Pablo in 2016. His second-shortest album, Yeezus, featured 10 songs.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018