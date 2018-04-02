Brow Beat

Let John Oliver (and Some Adorable Toddlers) Teach You About Immigration Courts

By

Last night, John Oliver took a deep dive into how immigration courts function in the U.S. In true Last Week Tonight fashion, the host presented a thorough, anecdote-laden case for one of the country’s bleakest and most underserved issues (à la segments on Joe Arapio or flood insurance). Here are just a few of the issues: Immigration courts are overwhelmingly backlogged; they’re run loosely although the stakes for the people subject to them are quite high; and there’s no countrywide standard for immigration proceedings (bad luck if you live near Atlanta, where the deportation rate is nearly at 90 percent). Though Oliver takes care to mention those problems, he homes in on two key flaws. One, immigration courts answer to the executive instead of the judicial branch, meaning their fate is in the hands of known immigrant-hater Jeff Sessions. Two, immigration courts are not required to provide poor defendants with representation, leaving a majority of them—including children as young as 2 years old—to represent themselves.

Last year, immigration judge Jack Weil tried to convince a Seattle federal court that this wasn’t such a big deal. In the Last Week segment, Oliver plays the clip where Weil insists that teaching immigration law to toddlers is “not the most efficient, but it can be done.” He then counters that assertion with some of the most adorable ammo you’ll ever see in a political debate: home videos of toddlers. Back in 2016, Michigan lawyer Amy Maldonado countered Weil’s assertion with a series of YouTube videos in which toddlers answered questions on immigration law. The results are predictably nonsensical and endearing. Oliver picked two particularly hilarious videos—including one where a girl insists she’d like to be deported back to the country of Pizza—to illustrate just how ridiculous Weil’s claims are. He even invented a daytime court TV show of his own, Tot Bench, to drive the joke home. The segment wraps up with an extremely cute Tot Bench promo featuring comedian H. Jon Benjamin.

While Oliver dwells on the darling and delightful, he also dedicates the segment to some of immigration court’s more terrifying issues, like neglected asylum-seekers, many of whom are also children. As Judge Dana Leigh Marks says in the segment, immigration courts “[are] doing death penalty cases in a traffic court setting.” This is truly scary stuff, especially under our current administration. These sweet kids will make you laugh out loud, but they also highlight just how dire the situation is for their undocumented counterparts.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Let John Oliver (and Some Adorable Toddlers) Teach You About Immigration Courts

Mark Joseph Stern

Facebook Allows Advertisers to Target Users on the Basis of Their Interest in Illegal Firearms

Come to a Free Screening of The Fifth Element in Washington, D.C.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

What in God’s Name Is the President Talking About, “Angry Weekend Tweets About DACA Caravans” Edition

Molly Olmstead

Oklahoma and Kentucky Teachers to Gather in Thousands to Protest Over Pay, Pensions, and Funding

Rebecca Onion

How Anti-Chinese Racism Created the Idea of the “Inassimilable Alien” That Haunts America Today

Kristen Miglore

This Super-Fudgy Flourless Chocolate Cake Has a Genius Star Ingredient

Shon Arieh-Lerer and Aaron Wolfe

Why Democrats Are Blue and Republicans Are Red—and Why It’s the Opposite Everywhere Else

Aisha Harris

How Much Does Film Distributor Neon Love Movies With Neon-Lit Scenes? A Lot, It Seems.

Maxine Builder

The Best Vegetarian and Vegan Cookbooks, According to Vegetarian and Vegan Chefs

Daniel Margocsy, Mark Somos, and Stephen N. Joffe

Over the Years, People Have Learned a Lot About Sex From Anatomical Texts

Isaac Chotiner

Ross Douthat on Why He’s Different Than Other Embattled Conservative Columnists

Most Read

Trump Goes On Unhinged Anti-Immigrant Easter Twitter Rant: “NO MORE DACA DEAL”

Daniel Politi

Author of New Book on Trump White House Says Kellyanne Conway “Is the Number One Leaker”

Daniel Politi

Ross Douthat on Why He’s Different Than Other Embattled Conservative Columnists

Isaac Chotiner

Can Parkland Activists Take Down Iowa’s Most Extreme Congressman?

Josh Voorhees

Here Are the Best April Fools’ Day Pranks Ever, According to a Bunch of Kids in 1912

Matthew Dessem

Over the Years, People Have Learned a Lot About Sex From Anatomical Texts

Daniel Margocsy, Mark Somos, and Stephen N. Joffe