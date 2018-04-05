Brow Beat

John Cena Pulls No Punches in His Important New PSA

By

Here at Slate, we’re always eager to shine a spotlight on people who are working to make the world a better place, and on Wednesday night, no one worked harder than John Cena. He may have been booked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his upcoming film Blockers, but he asked the host to donate some of that airtime for a cause that’s dear to his heart—and the hearts of all Americans. It’s going to take more than one PSA to defeat such a pernicious and omnipresent social problem, but the first step is breaking the silence, and Cena’s work here will begin that difficult national conversation.

Confidential to J. Cena Written in Californian: You’re trying to turn left on Sycamore, presumably to cut up to Franklin and avoid the traffic on Hollywood—smart!—but that particular left turn is a fool’s errand even if no one’s in front of you. Go a block further east and take the protected left on Orange.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

