Jimmy Kimmel Designed a New Trump Board Game You Could Actually Play

Ads for phony board games are a staple of television comedy, both because games can be and have been adapted to any scenario, from submarine warfare to art auctions, and because the collection of tokens and geegaws that come with a game can make for eye-catching props. Last week’s Saturday Night Live had a good example: an ad for a DACA-themed edition of the Game of Life, complete with close-ups of tiny ICE vans and a “deportation catapult”:

But as impressive as SNL’s Game of Life: DACA Edition is, you couldn’t actually sit down and play it. That’s what distinguishes the Trump board game Jimmy Kimmel introduced Tuesday night. Since Kimmel’s version essentially a reskinned game of Clue, it’s fully-functional.

The actual Clue has nine rooms, six suspects, and six weapons; Kimmel’s version has only eight rooms (the library and billiard room have been combined into one room, which appears to be a KFC), but the result is a game you could play following the rules of Clue, even if the missing room made it a little easier. If you want to build your own copy of Cluesion, here’s what you’d need. A couple of the locations and one of the weapons aren’t identified, in the commercial so I took my best guess, although it’s impossible to be sure what the little barn token is supposed to represent. Agricultural tariffs? Surplus grain? The most photographed barn in America? Anyway, here are the pieces, if you want to build your own:

Locations:
• Trump Tower Apartment
• Mar-a-Lago Dining Room
• The Lincoln Bathroom
• Oval Office
• The Kremlin
• Air Force One
• The Golf Course?
• KFC?

Weapons:
• A Bag of Money
• A Barn of Some Sort?
• Facebook
• Leaked Hillary Emails
• The Pee Pee Tape
• Shady Real Estate Deals

Suspects:
• Michael Flynn
• Jared Kushner
• Paul Manafort
• Donald Trump
• Donald Trump Jr.
• Ivanka Trump

Of course, Clue has one other quality that might make the game less fun than it appears in the commercial: You play as one of the suspects. And while identifying yourself with Colonel Mustard for an hour or so is no big deal, even when he’s the guy who killed Mr. Boddy, nobody’s going to play a board game where they have to be Donald Trump Jr.—or, really, any of the suspects. They’d probably sell more copies if they designed a Monopoly board where every space is jail.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

