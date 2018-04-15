Insane Triptych of 3-Pointers Sends Boston and Milwaukee to an Unlikely Overtime

With 0.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Terry Rozier thought he had won the game. (He had not). Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If Game 1 was any indication, the first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics should be a good one. If the last 15 seconds of regulation were any indication, however, then brace yourself for some hallucinogenic-grade basketball.

The Bucks had been trailing throughout the fourth quarter, but a Boston defensive breakdown allowed for a wide-open attempt from Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon to tie the game with 10.3 seconds remaining.

BIG TIME SHOT! #FearTheDeer



Tie game at 96 with 10.3 to play pic.twitter.com/qfpgWo1rF0 — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is known for calling clever plays out of time outs, but he didn’t draw up any back-door cuts or dribble handoffs for Boston’s final possession. He just let Terry Rozier do his thing, and that turned out to be a very wise decision. The third-year point guard’s crossover left Eric Bledsoe somewhere in Martha’s Vineyard, and Rozier had miles of space to drain the go-ahead 3-pointer. Bledsoe is still waiting for the ferry back.

Under normal circumstances, that would have been game, set, and match. With 0.5 seconds remaining, all the Bucks could hope for was a desperation heave. But the Bucks’ Khris Middleton is blessed with an electron-quick release, and he was able to send the game to overtime with a shot taken a full 36 feet away from the basket.

ARE YOU KIDDING!?



Khris Middleton sends Game 1 in Boston to OT with the ridiculous buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/XUfMBKipzL — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2018

The insanity died down somewhat in overtime, and the Celtics peeled away to win 113-107. Game 2 is on Tuesday. Let’s hope everyone is able to catch their breath before then.