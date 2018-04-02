If You’ve Always Wanted to Watch the Easter Bunny Spank Miley Cyrus, This Will Be an Easter to Remember

At last! Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

It’s pretty far down on the list of ways the entertainment industry has mistreated women over the years, but the bizarre and sometimes horrifying Easter-bunny themed photo shoots starlets used to do disappeared around the time Sharon Tate did one, and no one seems to have missed them. No one, that is, except for Miley Cyrus. The singer celebrated the holiday this year by meticulously recreating that classic “1950s-actress-who-should-definitely-fire-her-agent” look for an Easter-themed photoshoot. It’s not the first holiday photo Cyrus has taken this year: As she explained to Vogue, she did a Valentine’s Day shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth, then dressed as a leprechaun and licked a pile of gold coins for St. Patrick’s Day, although that last one seems to have been more of a spontaneous decision than a master plan.

And Mohindra and Cyrus didn’t just take a few shots and call it a day. Like James Joyce recreating the history of the English language for the Oxen of the Sun episode in Ulysses, they took viewers on a whirlwind tour of the entire creepy-Easter-photoshoot genre. Here’s a sunny, pastel-toned take on the classic “Bunny Ears and Haunted Eyes” approach immortalized by Peggy Castle:

Cyrus also posed for a new entry in the long-neglected “Help! I Am Trapped in an Easter Basket!” series, presumably abandoned after this disaster:

But this isn’t just a case of artists bringing a dead genre back to life: Cyrus and Mohindra also pushed the form in horrifying new directions. There aren’t a lot of pictures of golden age Hollywood stars being spanked by the Easter Bunny. But there’s definitely a picture of Miley Cyrus being spanked by the Easter Bunny. If you’re reading this, you’ve already scrolled right past that tempting Amazon affiliate link where you could have bought a copy of Ulysses—there, you just did it again—so we can only assume that you, personally, are in search of a photograph of the Easter Bunny spanking Miley Cyrus. Behold!

It’s a modern take on a tried-and-true form, much like Cyrus’s cover of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” And like her version of that song, once it’s in your head, you’ll never be rid of it, no matter what you do. The image of the Easter Bunny spanking Miley Cyrus has traveled from the electronic screen you are looking at, through your eyeballs, and arrived inside your brain, where it will now live forever, returning unbidden to your mind’s eye at unexpected and inconvenient times until you finally breathe your last. If you’d like to do additional damage, there are more photos from the shoot, plus some behind-the-scenes video, on Cyrus’ Instagram page. Happy Easter!