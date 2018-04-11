Brow Beat

A Genius, One-Ingredient Trick to Make All Those Eggs Way More Exciting

By

Three gray plates lie on a gray countertop. On each plate there are two hard boiled egg halves, their yolks sprinkled with red sriracha powder. The powder sits in a small yellow dish to the left.
Paprika is so 2017.
Luzena Adams

Unlike cayenne—a fairly straightforward, wall-of-heat experience—this mysterious red powder is tangy and salty and smoky, too, as well-rounded as singular-seeming spices come.

That’s because it’s distilled straight from Sriracha, the beloved squeezy bottle of hot sauce with the rooster on it (although how good would it be made with the homemade stuff or this fancy Gochujang Sriracha)?

Spice companies actually bottle and sell sriracha powder, but it’s astonishingly easy to make it yourself—especially because I’m pretty sure you have a bottle of rooster sauce in your fridge door right now.

A bronze baking pan is smeared with Sriracha sauce. A skinny metal spatula lies on the pan. A bottle of Sriracha peeks into the frame from the top left, and a set of brown wooden tablespoons lies artfully to the left.
Luzena Adams

The trick comes from Top Chef alum Dale Talde and his eponymous Brooklyn restaurant Talde, where, back in 2012, he took to drying out Sriracha in the oven and crumbling it into into a feisty powder. He then folded this into ranch dressing (as he called it, Sri-rancha) for what turned out to be a very exciting wedge salad.

Why not just use a squirt from the bottle of Sriracha instead, like you always do? For one thing, in coaxing all the moisture out, the heat and tang and everything else we love about Sriracha concentrates, and the powder left behind is even more intensely Sriracha-y.

Reddish-orange powder lies on a charcoal-grey countertop. There are little finger marks in the powder -- it has been artfully brushed onto the counter.
Luzena Adams

It also has an entirely novel texture that you get to control. Crunch it up fine, like you see here, or leave it flakier and you have what Eunice Choi, our Director of Brand Activation, called the fleur de sel of Sriracha. So fancy! Plus the effort-to-reward ratio for this whole endeavor is tipped emphatically in the right direction.

There’s no need for a dehydrator or other special equipment, just that you take advantage of a little down time. Spread sriracha into a thin thin layer, then stick it in the oven at 200° F to dry out. Your kitchen will be filled with a gentle eau de rooster for the next hour or so, and then poof! You have a little jar of firecrackers to dispense in pinches onto anything you want. Starting with eggs. Lots and lots of eggs.

Dale Talde’s Sriracha Powder

Makes 1 ½ tablespoons spicy powder

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

See the full recipe on Food52.

More from Food52

Fresh Sriracha (AKA Home-Made “Rooster”)

One Bottle of Sriracha, Five Dinners

Grilled Okra with Sriracha-Lime Salt

A Spicy, Cheesy, and Herby Sriracha-Lime Corn Salad

Warm Kimchi Rice Bowl with Sriracha Broccoli

Consider These Four Thai Condiments Your Kitchen’s Secret Weapons

Kristen Miglore is the creative director of Food52 and the author of Food52 Genius Recipes: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Fred Kaplan

Striking Assad Now Could Risk a Dangerous New War With Russia

Rebecca Onion

Our Failure to Understand White Power as a Broader Social Movement Has Prevented Us From Fighting It

Max Genecov

Rabbit Holes: Why I Love to Fill and Abandon Online Sale Shopping Carts

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Report: Republicans Will Bring Bill Protecting Mueller to Committee Vote in Senate

Heather Schwedel

My Personal Favorite Part of the Facebook Congressional Hearings Was When Mark Zuckerberg Started Talking About Muffins

Kristen Miglore

A Genius, One-Ingredient Trick to Make All Those Eggs Way More Exciting

April Glaser

The Congressman Running the Zuckerberg Hearing Represents a District That Gave Facebook Tax Breaks to Build Data Centers

Lena Wilson

Trevor Noah On Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony: “It Looks Like Westworld

Molly Olmstead

Zuckerberg Says His Personal Data Was Sold to Cambridge Analytica

Marty Lederman

No, Trump Does Not Have the Power to Directly Fire Mueller

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Paul “Mr. Responsible Balanced Budgets Guy” Ryan Created a Trillion-Dollar Deficit and Then Quit

Molly Olmstead

Parkland School District Votes to Opt Out of Program Arming School Staff Members

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz—Fresh From Dinner With Trump—Says the President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won

Will Oremus

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Matthew Dessem