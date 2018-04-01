Here Are the Best April Fools’ Day Pranks Ever, According to a Bunch of Kids in 1912

J. Milton Winner, Rhoda Elizabeth Mulcahy, and James J. Gaffey, just three of the merry pranksters on Slate’s Official April Fools’ Day Judging committee. The Baltimore Sun

It’s April Fools’ Day once again, and all over the country, our favorite brands are up to their old tricks. Google is playing Where’s Waldo, Lego has announced a Lego-sorting vacuum cleaner, Netflix has acquired Seth Rogen, and Sinclair Broadcast Group is poisoning the minds of the elderly. But which prank, trick, or jape can claim the title of the greatest April Fool’s Day joke of all time? To find out, Slate consulted our in-house comedy experts: A panel of schoolchildren convened by the Baltimore Sun in the spring of 1912. Tastes in comedy may have changed since then—we certainly hope so, since these pranks range from “creepy” to “Today, we call this child abuse”—but that’s one of the pitfalls when you appoint a bunch of long-dead children to be your in-house April Fools’ Day experts. Here, then, are the best April Fools’ Day pranks ever, as published in the Baltimore Sun on March 31, 1912. You may not find them funny. You may not find them clever. But who are you to argue with the experts?

Called to the Phone

I was called to the phone early one morning by a friend who lives around the corner from me. It being nothing unusual, I hurriedly dressed and upon reaching the phone I picked up the receiver and said: “Hello! Hello!” two or three times when somebody at the other end of the line said “April Fool.” Well, you can imagine my surprise. Everybody in the house had a good laugh on me.

Rose Kelly

1623 W. Lanvale St.

(Aged 13 years)

Real Guests Came, Too

On April 1 father was 40 years old, and it being April Fools’ day we thought we would play a little joke on him and give him a party made up of dummies as the guests, so we went to a friend of ours who had a clothing store and got 12 figures and dressed them and stored them away. After supper father went to the barber’s, so we ran and got the dummies, seated them at the table in the dining room, which we had prepared for the occasion with various things on it stuffed with raw cotton. They looked fine seated there. Well we turned the gas dim and adjourned into the next room to wait and hear father’s return, so we could meet him and usher him in, but we waited and waited. Then we heard footsteps at the side door, but no one entered, so we thought it just imagination, but a half hour later mother drew our attention to the noise in the dining room. Then we heard loud laughter, so we all ran to the door, and to our surprise, there was father with 12 of his friends seated at the same table eating and drinking. Where were the dummies? They had disappeared without our knowledge, so you see it does not pay to play April Fools’ jokes on father, as it was on us.

James J. Gaffey

1427 East Hoffman Street

(Aged 15 years)

One Joke Not Planned

Last spring while visiting my married sister we tried to plan a good joke on her husband and finally decided on one which turned out funnier than expected. We took his shirt and sewed up the wristbands, then filled the sleeves with paper cut up very fine, so when he lifted his arms over his head we knew he would be covered with confetti.

When we thought he had about put it on, my sister rapped on his door screaming as she did so, “April Fool! April Fool!” but her husband thought she called, “Fire! Fire!” and came running out of his room, trying at the same time to put on his shirt, but receiving a shower of paper and spying us two laughing. We had played two jokes on him, one, however, unintentionally.

After he found out there was no fire he joined in the fun also.

Rhoda Elizabeth Mulcahy

237 Benson St.

(Aged 11 years)

Never Fool Your Mother

When I was 9 years old I played an April Fool joke on my mother by giving her a piece of red pepper candy. She then cried out, “You bad boy!” I thought that was all she would do, but she called me and said: “Now, go into the pantry and get me some potatoes.” Of course, I went and was caught in her trap. My mother ran up behind me and locked the door. Then she said: “April fool! And that is what you get for fooling your mother.”

I always remember this incident, because I did not get any dinner that day. That taught me not to April fool my mother again. This is a warning to other boys, because if they fool their mothers they might get what I got.

J. Milton Winner

30 South Broadway

(Aged 14 years)

It’s been more than century, but these April Fools’ Day jokes are just as hilarious as they ever were: Not very. But the story has a happy ending: The adults who fell victim to these gags and goofs eventually got their revenge, sending millions of young people to their deaths in the First World War. Happy April Fools’ Day!