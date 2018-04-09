HBO Executive: Big Little Lies Played a Part in the Network’s Increased Gender Parity

You’re welcome! Jean-Baptise Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images

In these #MeToo-saturated times, we’re occasionally so steeped in stories of inequality—from Claire Foy’s smaller paychecks on The Crown to alleged domestic abusers in the White House—that the world starts to feel like a Handmaid’s Tale dystopia. It’s always great to be reminded, then, that there are real and awesome changes happening out there. According to HBO president of programming Casey Bloys, the cable network has begun exemplifying that progress due in part to feminist opus Big Little Lies.

The Jean-Marc Vallée miniseries, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, became an art-imitates-life fixture last year as it racked up unprecedented ratings and generated a whole host of thinkpieces. Though some annoyingly treated the drama like a high-brow Real Housewives, the series dealt gracefully and movingly with multiple forms of male-on-female abuse. Big Little Lies culminated in a female solidarity story so fierce it’s now eerily prescient. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys spoke about how the show’s impact, coupled with its stars’ activism, has moved HBO further toward pay equity.

According to Bloys, BLL executive producers and stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have been champions for the woman-centered show from Day 1. “They brought us a jewel and their enthusiasm became infectious, not only with the Big Little Lies team but throughout all of HBO,” Bloys said. While that infectious enthusiasm may not have extended to all HBO execs—drama chief Francesca Orsi said the stars’ salary demands had “raped” the network in an unfortunate statement last month—Big Little Lies has continued to spawn learning moments at HBO: “I will say while [Big Little Lies team members] were not happy about [Orsi’s statement,] they have been incredibly gracious and it actually has led to larger conversations about the choice of the word and why it’s used.”

Apparently, award-winning lead Witherspoon has been getting her Elle Woods on with the network. When asked how Time’s Up activism has affected the culture at HBO, Bloys continued:

One of the things that’s come out of thinking about the movement and some conversations with Reese, who’s really at the forefront, is something we’ve done recently. We’ve proactively gone through all of our shows—in fact, we just finished our process where we went through and made sure that there were no inappropriate disparities in pay; and where there were, if we found any, we corrected it going forward. And that’s is a direct result of the Time’s Up movement.

He wouldn’t name any of the offending shows, but Bloys did highlight the network’s moves toward gender parity in programming. HBO is making moves to increase female leadership both in front of and behind the camera. The network recently acquired its first finished narrative film, The Tale, which details a woman’s childhood sexual abuse and features BLL star Laura Dern. HBO will also debut the Gillian Flynn adaptation Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, in July. “I can’t think of a more complicated female lead,” Bloys said of the series. The network now sports a near-even ratio of male and female writers and directors.

Bloys also brushed off assertions that Big Little Lies is the beach read of television shows, calling “guilty pleasure” reviews dismissive. He emphasized the female-led series’ ability to “break records and win awards.”

While this is certainly all positive, there is a caveat to HBO’s pay parity progress. Bloys added the network’s practices focus mainly on established series:

… It becomes more of an issue when you get into season two and season three, assuming the show is a success. When you’re putting a show together, people come in with different levels of experience and maybe some people have won awards or something that makes them stand out. But when you get into season two or three of a show and the show is a success, it is much harder to justify paying people wildly disparate numbers.

The president of programming said that women “shouldn’t have to fight” to close the wage gap. “[Time’s Up] is reminding everybody to do what’s right, and I think it’s retraining all of our thinking.”