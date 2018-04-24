Brow Beat

The Casts of Hamilton Get Goofy While Lip-Syncing to Weird Al’s “Hamilton Polka”

By

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s polka remix of Hamilton might very well become the Song of the Summer, for theater geeks, at least. The satirist and musician used his unique set of skills to create “The Hamilton Polka,” which was released in March as the latest #Hamildrop. Now, all five casts of Hamilton have filmed themselves lip-syncing along to the medley as seen in the video above. It is, in a word, delightful.

Players from the Broadway, Chicago, and West End productions all make an appearance, as do actors from each of the national tours. Some of them are in costume; others in 21st-century garb; a few get creative with props. The video even got the “Weird” stamp of approval:

Hamilton Theater

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

