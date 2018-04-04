Brow Beat

Guillermo Del Toro Makes Overall Deal With Fox Searchlight

Guillermo del Toro attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball.
Guillermo Del Toro, fresh off his Best Picture and Best Director wins for The Shape of Water, has signed an overall deal with Fox Searchlight, Deadline reports. The studio, which bought and produced The Shape of Water on a pitch, will be giving Del Toro his own label to develop new films.

The first project to fall under Del Toro’s deal is Antlers, which he had already set up at Fox Searchlight and is producing; Scott Cooper will direct from a script by Nick Antosca and Henry Chaisson. In a statement, Del Toro thanked Fox Searchlight presidents Nancy Utley, Stephen Gilula and production heads David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield:

For the longest time, I’ve hoped to find an environment in which I can distribute, nurture and produce new voices in smart, inventive genre films and channel my own. In Fox Searchlight, I’ve found a real home for live action production—a partnership based on hard work, understanding of each other and, above all, faith. After the wonderful experience I had with Fox Searchlight on The Shape of Water, I am honored to have the opportunity to continue the relationship. I am more than grateful to Nancy, Steve, David and Matthew for their trust in me and for joining me on this adventure.

As Deadline points out, Fox Searchlight, like the rest of Fox, is in the process of being acquired by Disney, pending government approval. The Fox Searchlight division brought home six Oscars this year, more than any other studio.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

