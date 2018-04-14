Gregg Popovich Transforms Into Literal Ray of Sunshine, Illuminates Press Conference With Earnest Cheer

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is famously irascible, and his testy interviews have long been appointment viewing. Time has softened him, however, and in recent years it has become evident that he’s in on the joke. This has been a sad development for Grumpy Pop die-hards, but, on Saturday, he showed that he is still capable of being a sarcastic malcontent. His team just has to play crappy enough.
The Warriors gave the Spurs an atomic wedgie in Game 1 of their first-round playoff matchup. San Antonio lost 113-92, but the score doesn’t reveal the brazenness with which Golden State took the Spurs’ lunch money. Popovich had a front-row seat for it all, and his post-game press conference revealed the coach’s mood.
ESPN’s Baxter Holmes tweeted out the most Pop-y section of the transcript, and the staccato churlishness reads like dialogue from a Harold Pinter play.
That’s a man who is ready for at least three more games of hot NBA Playoff action.
