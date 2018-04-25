Brow Beat

Great News for People Who Want to Play Tacoma but Only Have a PS4: Tacoma Is Coming to PS4!

By

Tacoma, the Fullbright Company’s follow-up to their critically-acclaimed game Gone Home, came out last August, but only for players lucky enough to have access to an Xbox One or a computer running Windows, MacOS, or Linux. People who stubbornly insisted on playing video games on a Sony PlayStation 4—and only on a Sony Playstation 4—were out of luck, whether they were nights and weekends culture editors for Slate, or, well, whatever other people in that very specific demographic do for a living. The situation was completely unbearable, for a very, very small group of people.

But on May 8, Fullbright is bringing Tacoma to the PS4 at last. We hope this clears things up for everyone who’s been wanting to play Tacoma, but only on the PS4, assuming other such people exist. Congratulations, everyone: We did it!

Space Space Exploration

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

