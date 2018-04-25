Brow Beat

George R. R. Martin Says We Can Expect a New Book in 2018, but It’s Not The Winds of Winter

By

Writer/producer George R.R. Martin, winner of the award for Outstanding Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', poses in the press room at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
George R.R. Martin.
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Prepare your “Winter is not coming” jokes, folks, because the long-delayed sixth book in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series will be delayed even longer. The author behind Game of Thrones announced on his blog that he won’t publish The Winds of Winter, the highly anticipated next installment in the series, in 2018.

Martin has been working on the book since as early as 2010 and previously gave fans a status update in 2016 to let them know that it would not be available before the premiere of the sixth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Now, it’s not even certain that the novel will hit bookstores before Season 8 debuts sometime next year.

The good news is that Game of Thrones devotees will have some new reading this year, even if it won’t be The Winds of Winter. Martin says he will publish Fire and Blood, an “imaginary history” focusing on the Targaryens, on Nov. 20. According to his announcement, it will be 989 pages long, illustrated by Doug Wheatley, and have lots of dragons.

Long, visually interesting, and full of dragons—what more could you ask for? Besides, y’know, that other book we’ve been waiting on for like eight years.

Books Game Of Thrones TV

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

