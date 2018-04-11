Brow Beat

Game of Thrones Has Completed a Battle Scene That Took 55 Nights in a Row to Shoot

By

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, as Ser Jaime Lannister, stands among archers
Macall B. Polay/HBO

Spoilers for Season 8 of HBO’s megahit Game of Thrones are hard to come by, but it was only a matter of time before someone let the direwolf out of the bag. Assistant director Jonathan Quinlan recently posted a revealing photo related to the upcoming season to Instagram, and though he has since removed the post, it’s been preserved by fan site Watchers on the Wall. The photo shows a note from the Game of Thrones producers thanking the crew for “enduring 55 straight nights” in the cold and mud while filming an unspecified battle scene in Northern Ireland’s Toome and Maghermorne.

“When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked,” the note continues. “They won’t care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They’ll just understand that they’re watching something that’s never been done before. And that’s because of you.”

55 consecutive nights isn’t just long for a single shoot—it also shatters a Game of Thrones record. The showdown between Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton took 25 days to shoot in Season 7’s “Battle of the Bastards” episode. If we assume a direct relationship between shooting time and how epic the resulting battle is, then the mystery battle in this Season 8 episode should be almost twice as cool. That’s just math.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Game of Thrones Has Completed a Battle Scene That Took 55 Nights in a Row to Shoot

Jim Newell

Paul Ryan Will Retire from Congress

Molly Olmstead

Trump Tweets Apparent Warning that U.S. Will Fire “Nice and New and Smart!’ Missiles at Syria

Caitlyn Collins

Americans Love These Swedish Dads Out and About With Their Kids. That’s Exactly the Problem.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! What If My Prospective Boss Finds Out That I’m a Former Sex Worker?

Inkoo Kang

The Rider Is a Moving Examination of Daredevil Masculinity

Strategist Editors

The Best Noise Machines on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Matthew Dessem

Stephen Colbert Calls Out Tucker Carlson for Stealing His Bit

Carvell Wallace

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Aisha Harris

The Mean Girls Musical Softens the Movie’s Bite—but It’s Grool

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel Designed a New Trump Board Game You Could Actually Play

Matthew Dessem

Conan O’Brien Shows How to Quit Facebook Without Changing Your Lifestyle

Most Read

Alan Dershowitz–Fresh From Dinner with Trump—Says The President’s Civil Liberties Are Being Violated

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Keeps Appointing Republicans to Oversee the Russia Investigation and It Keeps Backfiring on Him Spectacularly

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Trump Is Typical Calm, Rational Self on Twitter After FBI Raids His Attorney’s Office

Molly Olmstead

The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See

April Glaser

As the Investigation Gets Closer, Trump Is Running Out of Options

Isaac Chotiner

Should I Let My Husband Drag My Kids to Church?

Carvell Wallace