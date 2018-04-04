Weird Al’s NYT Crossword Puzzle Is All About Cheesy Pop Culture

Everyone can tackle the world’s most notorious crossword today. GEORGES GOBET / Getty Images

If you’re a puzzler without a subscription to the beloved New York Times Crossword, today is your lucky day: While the section typically requires a separate subscription from the paper itself, Wednesday’s installment, created by Weird Al Yankovic and Eric Berlin, is publicly available as a part of its ongoing, 75th anniversary series featuring celebrity-helmed crosswords. Berlin shared a PDF of the puzzle in a Tweet early Wednesday morning, and if previous celebrity puzzles are any indication, this one will soon be available to play online as well.

The @nytimes has made today's puzzle, by @alyankovic and me, available to all comers without a subscription. You can find it here:https://t.co/in4X6D0WMb — Eric Berlin (@puzzlereric) April 4, 2018

The Times crossword gets progressively harder as the week goes on, although pop culture mavens and pun enthusiasts alike may find a few wins here. The Times’ column on the puzzle explains its theme—cheese-related puns on all things pop culture—and breaks down its more difficult clues. If you get stuck, you might want to give it a read, but crossword purists will probably want to avoid the spoilers.

As the Times highlights in their column, Yankovic was an ideal crossword candidate: “Who would be more perfect for the cruciverbal arts than the man who turned Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines” into a song about bad writing?” We just might be living in a Puzzler’s Paradise.