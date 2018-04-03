Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman Freak Out in New Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s Latest

Brow Beat

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman Freak Out in New Trailer for How to Talk to Girls at Parties

By

Indie hitmaker A24’s latest movie is How to Talk to Girls at Parties, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s short story of the same name. The film, directed by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) is a screwy tribute to ’70s-era London punk and … aliens. The sci-fi rom-com follows intergalactic lovers Enn (Alex Sharp) and Zan (Elle Fanning), as punk Enn shows alien Zan the glories of Earthling life. The early reviews from Cannes suggest the film makes the 18-page story into a madcap mess, but today A24 released the first trailer, so you can begin to decide for yourself.

The preview focuses heavily on Enn and his buddies’ mistaken journey to a mystical alien party—think Eyes Wide Shut on the set of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance video. (Or is it an orgy? In any case, there’s a giant light sculpture vagina.) The happening unites Enn and Zan, who quickly become infatuated with one another and begin a transgressive romance. True to form, Mitchell imbues How to Talk to Girls with experimental visuals, off-color sensuality, and rock ’n’ roll. It’s all leather and latex and throwing up in each other’s mouth until the pair get caught up in some kind of revolution led by Beetlejuice impersonator Nicole Kidman.

In other words, it looks totally insane. If you’re less interested in plot and critical acclaim than in eye-popping scenery, original costuming, and more bodysuits than Pacific Rim and Ready Player One combined, this is the trailer for you.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Kavin Senapathy

No, the New Organ Discovery Doesn’t Explain How Acupuncture Works

Henry Grabar

Tesla’s Autopilot Crash Suggests It Could Be a Long Time Before Self-Driving Cars Can Go Anywhere We Want

Willa Paskin

Roseanne Is More Than Just Its Politics

Molly Olmstead

Report: Sinclair Chairman Believes Print Media Has “No Credibility”

Lena Wilson

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman Freak Out in New Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s Latest

Julian Sanchez

Report Suggests the FBI’s 2016 Battle Over iPhone Encryption Was Awfully Disingenuous

Laura Miller

Has Leslie Jamison’s Life Been Cursed or Charmed? It Depends How You Tell the Story.

Brad Allenby

Is the Military Really Going to Start Drafting 40-Year-Old Hackers?

Michael E. Smith

In This Ancient City, Even Commoners Lived in Palaces

Molly Olmstead

Videos Show Asheville Police Unconcerned as Officer Beats Black Man for Jaywalking

Henry Grabar

American Factories Used to Be Symbols of Modernity. They Symbolize Something Very Different Now.

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Wife Just Had a Baby. How Should I Tell Her I Want an Open Relationship?

Most Read

Ross Douthat on Why He’s Different Than Other Embattled Conservative Columnists

Isaac Chotiner

Can Parkland Activists Take Down Iowa’s Most Extreme Congressman?

Josh Voorhees

Liberals and Wall Street Are Far Too Relaxed About the Implications of Trump’s Anti-Bezos Ranting

Yascha Mounk

Public Shaming Isn’t Enough to Stop Sinclair’s Conservative Local News Empire

April Glaser

An Extremely Short and Clear Explanation of Why Americans Haven’t Noticed Their Tax Cuts

Jordan Weissmann

The Minnesota Twins Just Made the Dumbest “Unwritten Rules” Argument in Baseball History

Josh Levin