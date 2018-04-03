Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman Freak Out in New Trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s Latest

Indie hitmaker A24’s latest movie is How to Talk to Girls at Parties, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s short story of the same name. The film, directed by John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus) is a screwy tribute to ’70s-era London punk and … aliens. The sci-fi rom-com follows intergalactic lovers Enn (Alex Sharp) and Zan (Elle Fanning), as punk Enn shows alien Zan the glories of Earthling life. The early reviews from Cannes suggest the film makes the 18-page story into a madcap mess, but today A24 released the first trailer, so you can begin to decide for yourself.

The preview focuses heavily on Enn and his buddies’ mistaken journey to a mystical alien party—think Eyes Wide Shut on the set of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” video. (Or is it an orgy? In any case, there’s a giant light sculpture vagina.) The happening unites Enn and Zan, who quickly become infatuated with one another and begin a transgressive romance. True to form, Mitchell imbues How to Talk to Girls with experimental visuals, off-color sensuality, and rock ’n’ roll. It’s all leather and latex and throwing up in each other’s mouth until the pair get caught up in some kind of revolution led by Beetlejuice impersonator Nicole Kidman.

In other words, it looks totally insane. If you’re less interested in plot and critical acclaim than in eye-popping scenery, original costuming, and more bodysuits than Pacific Rim and Ready Player One combined, this is the trailer for you.