Drake’s Star-Studded “Nice for What” Video Features Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and More

My friends, what if I told you there was a new music video featuring top actresses, dancers, musicians, and models, like Misty Copeland, Jourdan Dunn, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, and the Lejonhjärta twins? You’d expect to pay top dollar for a video with that kind of ensemble cast, right? Now what if I told you it also featured Issa Rae, Emma Roberts, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tracee Ellis Ross? How much would you expect to pay for that lineup? A staggering amount, yes?

But don’t write a number down yet, because that’s not all. What if I also threw in Zoe Saldana, Yara Shahidi, Syd, Olivia Wilde, Letitia Wright, and Bria Vinaite? And hired Karena Evans to direct the whole shebang? What’s wrong, friend, the room getting a little rich for you? Well, loosen that collar, because it’s not just the cast: Imagine the video featured the beautiful Los Angeles Theatre, reprising its role as “a luxury hotel that can be seamlessly cut into footage of the Biltmore” from Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” video? That price tag’s getting higher than Erlich Bachman, isn’t it? But wait, friend, because I’m! Still! Not! Finished!

What if I told you the music in this music video was from the popular Canadian musician and Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records recording artist Drake? How much young money, old money, cash money, and credit money do you think that would run you? I can see what you’re thinking, friend, just as clear as if you had it tattooed on your forehead. “But Slate, I’d never be able to afford a music video like that!” you’re saying to yourself. “That’s the kind of star-studded music video only the monocled rich could afford to even contemplate, never mind watch on their computer screen!” And you know what? You’d be absolutely right to say that … until today. Because today, Slate is making Drake’s music video for “Nice for What” available direct to the public for the following very special price:

$0.

Not one single penny, my friends. A grand total of zero dollars and zero cents. Nothing. Nada. Zilch. That’s right, the video for Drake’s “Nice for What” has everything I listed and more, and it’s as free as D.B. Cooper! Simply press play above, sit back, and let this all-star cast treat you to the kind of musical spectacular that used to only be available to those fat cats in City Hall.

Just watch the pre-roll ad first, okay?