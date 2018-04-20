DJ Avicii Dies at 28

Avicii performs at the Sziget music festival in 2015. Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images

DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, died Friday afternoon at age 28. His representative issued the following statement:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

The Swedish artist stopped performing live in 2016 due to health problems. He had been suffering from acute pancreatitis and other issues related to excessive drinking for several years, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.