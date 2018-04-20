Brow Beat

DJ Avicii Dies at 28

By

Avicii, wearing headphones around his neck, raises his hand from behind a turntable while onstage.
Avicii performs at the Sziget music festival in 2015.
Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images

DJ and producer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, died Friday afternoon at age 28. His representative issued the following statement:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.

The Swedish artist stopped performing live in 2016 due to health problems. He had been suffering from acute pancreatitis and other issues related to excessive drinking for several years, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

Music Obits

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

