The Next Star Wars Animated Series Will Be Set Before The Force Awakens

Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Disney/Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Rebels finale is barely behind us, and already production has begun on Lucasfilm’s next animated series. On Thursday, the company announced that its new TV show, Star Wars Resistance, will take place in the time period before The Force Awakens and will follow new character Kazuda Xiono, “a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.”

It makes sense, given the setting, that Resistance will feature the voices of Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, both reprising their roles from the films. (BB-8 will be back, too, despite his busy schedule.) Also joining the voice cast are Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence, Myrna Velasco, Josh Brener, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, and Rachel Butera.

Perhaps the most intriguing nugget of information about the show comes from creator and Lucasfilm Animation overseer Dave Filoni, who describes its style as “anime-inspired.” It’s not clear if that means it will be hand-drawn, like the Forces of Destiny series of shorts, but that would be a major departure from the last two major Star Wars series, Clone Wars and Rebels, which were both CGI-animated. Filoni also told StarWars.com that the idea for the series stems from his interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots.

Star Wars Resistance will premiere this fall on Disney Channel, and later episodes will air on Disney XD.