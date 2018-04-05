Photographic Proof That Daniel Day-Lewis Rides the Subway, Still Uses a Flip Phone

Flip phone not pictured. ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/Getty Images

Some actors are so intensely private it’s a treat to learn anything about them, especially if it’s weird. Take Daniel Day-Lewis, for instance: In January, Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson was asked by Time Out London if he and his star Daniel Day-Lewis use emojis in their text message exchanges. “No, he’s got a fucking flip phone,” Anderson responded.

Now, thanks to perceptive culture writer Karen Han, there is undeniable proof*:

for everyone who asked for pictorial evidence pic.twitter.com/D4rHXPljZp — karen han (@karenyhan) April 5, 2018

Stars: They’re just like us. Circa 2005.