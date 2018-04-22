Brow Beat

Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried Go Off the Grid in the Trailer for Anon

By

Netflix released a trailer for Anon, the latest film from Andrew Niccol, and it looks like Niccol, who wrote The Truman Show and wrote and directed Gattaca, is still a little skeptical of surveillance states. That’s despite decades of evidence since Gattaca’s 1997 release that the profit motive alone is sufficient to ensure companies like Facebook will fiercely protect their users’ privacy, to say nothing of our government. But Niccol continues to assume the worst about our benevolent panopticon, and in Anon, Clive Owen discovers the dark side of not reading the user agreement.

The film is set in a world in which augmented reality is piped straight into people’s eyeballs, superimposing everything from Jägermeister ads to Watch Dogs-style facial recognition boxes into everyone’s vision. The only downside to this magical world of AR is that everything is recorded, which sounds creepy until you realize it Makes Crime Impossible (while, presumably, serving users ads that are extremely relevant to their interests). Amanda Seyfried plays a hacker, capable of deleting people from the visual record—which makes her sort of a privacy rights activist, albeit one who Makes Crime Possible—and Owen plays a man whose visual feed has been hacked.

The implications of using augmented reality to control someone else’s senses are fascinating: In the trailer, Owen gets tricked into driving into a busy intersection and standing in front of a train he can’t see, to say nothing of the nasty little Room 101 apartment writhing with simulated rats. This kind of paranoid milieu is right up Niccol’s alley, and has been since long before we all realized we were living in it. But the trailer’s shot of a grim bureaucrat intoning, “This level of anonymizing makes All Crime Possible” seems like it’s got to be near the theoretical limit on Minority Report steel blue dystopias. We’ll see if Niccol stuck the landing when Netflix releases the film on May 4. Just remember to turn off your GoPros and Google Glass and Amazon Echoes and iPhones before clicking play: just because you’ve voluntarily given up your own privacy doesn’t give you the right to violate a large company’s copyrights.

Movies Netflix

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

