Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Have Separated After Eight Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the premiere of Amazon’s Comrade Detective in 2017. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating, People reports. The couple met in 2006 on the set of Step Up and were married in July of 2009. Their separation was announced with a brief statement posted to both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Instagram accounts on Monday.

The couple says that the split is amicable—in their words, “they have lovingly chosen to separate”—and won’t be offering any further comments on the matter. They are both 37 years old and have a four-year-old daughter, Everly.

Here is the complete text of their statement: