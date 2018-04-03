Brow Beat

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Have Separated After Eight Years of Marriage

By

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the premiere of Amazon's Comrade Detective in 2017.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Actors Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating, People reports. The couple met in 2006 on the set of Step Up and were married in July of 2009. Their separation was announced with a brief statement posted to both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Instagram accounts on Monday.

The couple says that the split is amicable—in their words, “they have lovingly chosen to separate”—and won’t be offering any further comments on the matter. They are both 37 years old and have a four-year-old daughter, Everly.

Here is the complete text of their statement:

Hey world! So…

We have something we would like to share.

First off, it feels weird that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where the truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts.” ;) So we want to share the truth so you know if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other lead the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.

Sending lots of love to everyone,

Chan&Jenna

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

