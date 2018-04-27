Chance the Rapper Apologizes for His Kanye Tweets

Chance the Rapper onstage at Coachella 2018. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As the Kanye/Trump Twitter debacle wearily unfolds, everyone from Kim Kardashian to John Legend has been weighing in. When Kanye posted photos of his signed MAGA hat and tweeted about his “love” for Trump on Wednesday, the Internet lost its damn mind. Eager to quell the firestorm, Kanye’s fellow artist and Chicagoan Chance the Rapper denied rumors about West’s mental health and seemed to affirm the controversial rapper’s political choice.

Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon. https://t.co/2zY3KpllV2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Black people don’t have to be democrats. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 25, 2018

Now, Chance is eager to clarify. In a statement written on his phone and posted to Twitter, the Rapper apologized for not challenging Kanye more. “I didn’t speak up because because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with trump [sic], I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him … I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.”

The Rapper also took this opportunity to clarify his tweet about black Republicans and frame it in relation to Chicago politics. You can read his full statement below.

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

As for Donald Trump’s attempt to glom onto Kanye’s statements, Chance had a much simpler response.