Chance the Rapper Apologizes for His Kanye Tweets, Says He’d “Never Support” Trump

Chance the Rapper performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California.
Chance the Rapper onstage at Coachella 2018.
As the Kanye/Trump Twitter debacle wearily unfolds, everyone from Kim Kardashian to John Legend has been weighing in. When Kanye posted photos of his signed MAGA hat and tweeted about his “love” for Trump on Wednesday, the Internet lost its damn mind. Eager to quell the firestorm, Kanye’s fellow artist and Chicagoan Chance the Rapper denied rumors about West’s mental health and seemed to affirm the controversial rapper’s political choice.

Now, Chance is eager to clarify. In a statement written on his phone and posted to Twitter, the Rapper apologized for not challenging Kanye more. “I didn’t speak up because because I agree with what Kanye had to say or cause I fuck with trump [sic], I did it because I wanted to help my friend and cause I felt like I was being used to attack him … I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.”

The Rapper also took this opportunity to clarify his tweet about black Republicans and frame it in relation to Chicago politics. You can read his full statement below.

As for Donald Trump’s attempt to glom onto Kanye’s statements, Chance had a much simpler response.

