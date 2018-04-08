Brow Beat

Cardi B Reveals She Is Pregnant on Saturday Night Live

By

Generally speaking, Saturday Night Live makes fun of the news rather than breaking any. This week was an exception, however, as musical guest Cardi B let the world know she was pregnant during her performance of “Be Careful.” The reveal was carefully orchestrated: The song was her second musical performance of the night. For her first number, a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” the singer performed in a dress that concealed her baby bump with Truffula-tree-looking black and white tufts:

During the second song, Cardi B’s pregnancy must have been obvious to the studio audience, but the cameras kept her secret at first: She’s heavily backlit and directly facing the camera for a stomach-hiding silhouette at the song’s opening, then framed from the shoulders up for nearly the first three minutes before a slow pull-out reveals her baby bump to the television audience. Cardi B’s pregnancy had been rumored for nearly two months—TMZ reported it on Valentine’s Day—but she publicly and memorably denied it, posting on Instagram, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

The singer is engaged to Offset from Migos, who thanked her fans on Instagram for supporting them after the news broke:

Cardi B’s dress was designed by Christian Siriano; he also posted congratulations on social media:

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B’s first studio album, was released Friday, and is likely to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Cardi B Reveals She Is Pregnant on Saturday Night Live

Daniel Politi

Man Dies in Trump Tower Fire Shortly After Trump Boasts of “Well Built Building”

Matthew Dessem

Drake’s Star-Studded “Nice for What” Video Features Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and More

Daniel Politi

Congressman Pulls Out Loaded Gun at Constituent Meeting: “I’m Not Going to Be a Gabby Giffords”

Matthew Dessem

Tiffany Haddish Is Executive Producing Her First HBO Series and It’s About Social Media

Daniel Politi

Palestinian Journalist Wearing Press Jacket Was One of Nine Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

Daniel Politi

Two People Killed After Van Crashes Into Crowd in German City of Muenster

Daniel Politi

Expanded 24-Hour Security for EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Has Cost Taxpayers $3 Million

Daniel Politi

Feds Seize Backpage.com, Slap Charges on Founder of Site Accused of Profiting From Prostitution

Christina Bonnington

Popular Apps Are Leaving the Apple Watch. Is That a Bad Sign?

Strategist Editors

Everything You Need to Stock Your Bar Cart (Minus Booze), According to New York City Bartenders

Heather Schwedel

What Was Good on the Internet This Week? A Meme of Two Guys Yelling at Each Other, That’s What.

Most Read

The Last Assessment of Logan Paul You Ever Have to Read

Justin Peters

The Depressing Secret at the Center of the O’Reilly and Trump Settlement Agreements

Dahlia Lithwick

West Virginia Republicans Are Getting Behind a Candidate So Odious, Even Trump Won’t Go Near Him

Josh Voorhees

For Republicans, Dumping Scott Pruitt Would Be a Win-Win-Win-Win-Win-Win-Win

Mark Joseph Stern

What Was Good on the Internet This Week? A Meme of Two Guys Yelling at Each Other, That’s What.

Heather Schwedel

The Inventive Thriller A Quiet Place Can Only Be Fully Experienced in the Theater

Sam Adams