Cardi B Reveals She Is Pregnant on Saturday Night Live

Generally speaking, Saturday Night Live makes fun of the news rather than breaking any. This week was an exception, however, as musical guest Cardi B let the world know she was pregnant during her performance of “Be Careful.” The reveal was carefully orchestrated: The song was her second musical performance of the night. For her first number, a medley of “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi,” the singer performed in a dress that concealed her baby bump with Truffula-tree-looking black and white tufts:

During the second song, Cardi B’s pregnancy must have been obvious to the studio audience, but the cameras kept her secret at first: She’s heavily backlit and directly facing the camera for a stomach-hiding silhouette at the song’s opening, then framed from the shoulders up for nearly the first three minutes before a slow pull-out reveals her baby bump to the television audience. Cardi B’s pregnancy had been rumored for nearly two months—TMZ reported it on Valentine’s Day—but she publicly and memorably denied it, posting on Instagram, “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

The singer is engaged to Offset from Migos, who thanked her fans on Instagram for supporting them after the news broke:

Cardi B’s dress was designed by Christian Siriano; he also posted congratulations on social media:

Congratulations to my girl @iamcardib, new baby on the way!You looked stunning tonight in custom Siriano on @nbcsnl it was an honor. #cardib pic.twitter.com/8UXiknQUJj — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) April 8, 2018

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B’s first studio album, was released Friday, and is likely to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.