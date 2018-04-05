Bob Dylan, Kesha, and St. Vincent Have Turned Your Favorite Classic Pop Songs Gay

Brow Beat

Bob Dylan, Kesha, and St. Vincent Turn Classic Pop Songs Gay

By

Musician Kesha performs onstage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's 'All for the Hall' Benefit on February 12, 2018 in New York City.
We R Who We R, baby!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Bob Dylan, who founded a career on the belief that music could heal the world, isn’t quite done spreading love. Alongside five other musical artists—Kesha, St. Vincent, Valerie June, Death Cab for Cutie’s Sam Gibbard, and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke—the folk/rock legend appears on a new gay-themed EP. The record, called Universal Love, puts a gay twist on some classic tunes, and is streaming now.

Kesha, who sings Janis Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love,” as “I Need a Woman to Love,” has been an outspoken gay rights activist for years. The artist, who said in a 2013 interview that her love for people “is not about a gender,” is an ordained minister who has performed two same-sex weddings. Kesha joins Kele Okereke and St. Vincent (a.k.a. Annie Clark) as one of the record’s LGBT artists: Okereke is openly gay, and Annie Clark, who publicly dates women, has said she “[doesn’t] have anything to hide.” St. Vincent’s cover, “And Then She Kissed Me,” is as exuberantly punky as Kesha’s “I Need a Woman to Love,” while Okereke offers a sincere and straightforward cover of the crooner classic “My Girl.”

Universal Love, which is funded by MGM Resorts International, is intended as a wedding playlist for same-sex couples. “ … [L]ove songs have predominantly come from one heterosexual perspective,” co-producer Tom Murphy told the New York Times. “ … [S]houldn’t these popular songs be open to everyone?”

This move to change pronouns is notable. Some of the best-known gay pop stars, from Sam Smith and Elton John, divert to the neutral pronoun “you” in their love songs, ostensibly out of record company pressure to stay marketable to homophobes. More recent indie singers like Hayley Kiyoko and Syd openly express same-gender desire in their songs—but it’s a fairly new phenomenon. And while a handful of straight artists have made gay covers by refusing to change pronouns in their songs, a là Janet Jackson and Neon Jungle, others have gone out of their way to no-homo their tributes. (The most laughable example of the latter is Michael Bublé’s cover of Santa Baby, where he sings, “Santa, buddy.”) Gay artist Calum Scott made it to the radio with his gay cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” where he intentionally didn’t change the original song’s pronouns.

This album unites an impressive roster of artists, but its message is what sets it apart. Most gay people can probably remember the first love song they ever heard by an openly LGBT artist (my heart still clenches when I hear Frank Ocean’s implicitly “Thinkin’ Bout You” or Tegan and Sara’s “Drove Me Wild”), but it’s another thing entirely to hear people shamelessly sing to someone of the same gender. Plus, now gay couples finally have an antidote to aggressively heterosexual modern wedding hits like Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Bob Dylan, Kesha, and St. Vincent Have Turned Your Favorite Classic Pop Songs Gay

Ben Mathis-Lilley

In 1997, U.S. Troops at the Border Killed a “Drug Smuggler” Who Was Actually an American Teenager Herding Livestock

Joshua Keating

It Makes Complete Sense That Black Panther Will Break Saudi Arabia’s 35-Year Cinema Ban

Brynn Tannehill

Is Roseanne’s Gender Nonconforming Character Designed to Appease Anti-Trans Feminists?

Aaron Mak

FCC Chairman Wants to Cut Back Program That Helps Poor People Get Affordable Internet

Lena Wilson

Here’s the Trailer for Terry Gilliam’s Cursed Project, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

Will Oremus

How Mark Zuckerberg Protects His Own Privacy Online

Ruth Graham

Abortion Reversal Seems Possible. We Still Shouldn’t Promote It.

Shirley Chan and Veralyn Williams

Soul Food Inspired Black Girls Like Me, but It Taught Disturbing Lessons About Men

Joe Dunthorne and Jenny Offill

Jenny Offill Interviews Joe Dunthorne About The Adulterants

Emily Yoshida

What It’s Like to Watch Isle of Dogs As a Japanese Speaker

Joe Arvai

I’ve Worked for Republican and Democratic EPA Administrators. Scott Pruitt Is Killing the Agency.

Most Read

The Report that Trump Is Not a Target of the Mueller Probe Is Actually Terrible News for the President

Jeremy Stahl

My Daughter Is a First-Class Complainer. How Do I Get Her to Look on the Bright Side?

Carvell Wallace

Wow. Look at These Astounding Photos of Abandoned Dockless Vehicles in America.

Henry Grabar

What We Know About Nasim Aghdam, the YouTube Shooter

Molly Olmstead

People Are Molding Their Responses to Nasim Aghdam to Fit the Shape of Their Bigotry

Christina Cauterucci

GWU Is Conducting a Seminar on “Christian Privilege” and Right-Wing Media Is Very Displeased

Ruth Graham