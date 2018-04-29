Brow Beat

Bob Dylan Is Now Selling a Craft Whiskey Called “Heaven’s Door”

By

Bob Dylan looking skeptical.
Bob Dylan looking skeptical.
Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Have you been hoping for years to enjoy the smooth, mellow taste of Bob Dylan … in the form of a glass of bourbon? When you hear the opening chords to “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” do you start getting thirsty for a glass of rye whiskey? Do you feel less guilty about your drinking if you can tell yourself it’s merely a way of expressing your appreciation for the music of a legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan? Great news for you, then, because the New York Times reports that Bob Dylan is now selling a personal brand of whiskey called “Heaven’s Door.”

Dylan created the whiskeys—a three bottle set including a rye, a bourbon, and a “double-barrel” whiskey—in partnership with Marc Bushala, who had the following to say about the matter:

Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey. He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.

Bob Dylan also provided the Times with a statement about his partnership with Bushala:

We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been travelling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.

What story will your three-bottle set of official Bob Dylan brand whiskey tell? One where you get as drunk as usual, but somehow feel closer to Bob Dylan than you did before? Did you even like Bob Dylan before he got into the whiskey business? Maybe start by answering that question honestly before making us listen to you go on and on about John Wesley Harding or whatever, all right? Because we can all see through it by now, just like we could when George Clooney started selling tequila and it was Out of Sight this and Michael Clayton that for months. “Heaven’s Door” goes on sale in May.

Bob Dylan Music

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Bob Dylan Is Now Selling a Craft Whiskey Called “Heaven’s Door”

Lena Wilson

Ashley Judd Addresses Sexual Misconduct Survivors at Tribeca Film Festival for Time’s Up

Matthew Dessem

Kanye Fires Back at His Critics With New Songs About Donald Trump, Poop

Daniel Politi

Rachel Maddow Joins More Than 60 Women Supporting Tom Brokaw Amid Harassment Claims

Ryan Goodman

There’s New Evidence Trump Obstructed Justice in the House Intelligence Committee’s Minority Report

Daniel Politi

Alfie Evans, British Toddler at Heart of Intense Legal Battle, Dies

Daniel Politi

U.S.-North Korea Summit Will Reportedly Take Place in Mongolia or Singapore

Nick Greene

The NHL Can’t Decide Whether It Told a Player to Stop Licking Other Players

Daniel Politi

Skyscraper in Azerbaijan Once Meant to be Trump Hotel Catches Fire

Daniel Politi

Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Daniel Politi

Trump Says Montana Senator Tester Should Resign Over Claims Against His VA Nominee

Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz

The Most Infuriating Part of the Muslim Ban Oral Arguments at the Supreme Court

Most Read

Stop Talking About Race and IQ. Take It From Someone Who Did.

William Saletan

It’s Logical for Ford to Stop Selling Cars in North America. It’s Also Heartless.

Felix Salmon

There’s New Evidence Trump Obstructed Justice in the House Intelligence Committee’s Minority Report

Ryan Goodman

An Old-Fashioned Religious Feud Has Broken Out on Capitol Hill

Jim Newell

The Most Egregious Ignored Follow-Ups from the House Intel Committee’s Russia Investigation

Jeremy Stahl

Paralympic Games Fires Back at Trump for Saying They Were a “Little Tough to Watch”

Daniel Politi