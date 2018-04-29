Bob Dylan Is Now Selling a Craft Whiskey Called “Heaven’s Door”

Bob Dylan looking skeptical. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Have you been hoping for years to enjoy the smooth, mellow taste of Bob Dylan … in the form of a glass of bourbon? When you hear the opening chords to “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” do you start getting thirsty for a glass of rye whiskey? Do you feel less guilty about your drinking if you can tell yourself it’s merely a way of expressing your appreciation for the music of a legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan? Great news for you, then, because the New York Times reports that Bob Dylan is now selling a personal brand of whiskey called “Heaven’s Door.”

Dylan created the whiskeys—a three bottle set including a rye, a bourbon, and a “double-barrel” whiskey—in partnership with Marc Bushala, who had the following to say about the matter:

Dylan has these qualities that actually work well for a whiskey. He has great authenticity. He is a quintessential American. He does things the way he wants to do them. I think these are good attributes for a super-premium whiskey as well.

Bob Dylan also provided the Times with a statement about his partnership with Bushala:

We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been travelling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.

What story will your three-bottle set of official Bob Dylan brand whiskey tell? One where you get as drunk as usual, but somehow feel closer to Bob Dylan than you did before? Did you even like Bob Dylan before he got into the whiskey business? Maybe start by answering that question honestly before making us listen to you go on and on about John Wesley Harding or whatever, all right? Because we can all see through it by now, just like we could when George Clooney started selling tequila and it was Out of Sight this and Michael Clayton that for months. “Heaven’s Door” goes on sale in May.