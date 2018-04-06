Brow Beat

Black Citizens Rise Up in New Trailer for The First Purge

By

If you thought The Purge franchise had wrapped up in 2016 with its prescient-yet-terrible Election Year take, think again. The horror-action franchise is circling back for a prequel, and this time its hot topic of choice is black activism. In the first official trailer for the film, a brother and sister in a predominantly black neighborhood come to grips with the horrifying reality of The Purge, a newly-instated governmental initiative that grants Americans a 24-hour period of lawlessness. Citizens are encouraged to release all their aggression and transgression—including, as each film ever-so-subtly reminds the viewer, murder—in this day-long bonanza of amorality.

There’s a lot going on in the trailer, but this much is clear: A female scientist (Marisa Tomei) invented The Purge as a social experiment, and the government has run with it as an excuse to eradicate marginalized citizens. After reminding us of all the original trilogy’s highlights (including freaky Lady Liberty), the preview gets down to business: The first Purge is going down, and a black family and their community must battle a group of militarized mercs disguised as bloodthirsty citizens. Between jerky, violent shots and tropey horror movie lingo (“What have I done?”), a salient racial tension rears up.

The franchise addresses this tension in all its films. In the first, a rich white family kidnaps a wounded black man and debates whether they should let a gang of white Purgers slaughter him. Election Year featured a black business-owner, a black killer-superstar-turned–triage nurse, and an anti-Purge rebellion led by a black activist. The First Purge apparently gets to the root of this social issue, as a racist government targets its citizens. While the $300-plus million franchise isn’t known for quality, this is certainly an interesting and relevant issue to take on. Of note: This is the first Purge film directed by someone other than franchise creator James DeMonaco. Instead, black director Gerard McMurray has taken the reins.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

